Monaco Basket Association vs Ambitions Girondines: big clash in support of women’s rights

The aim of the match is to stress the importance of collective action and sport as a driver of social change © MBA

On 8 March, the Salle Gaston Médecin at the Stade Louis-II will host an exceptional match between the Monaco Basket Association and Ambitions Girondines, a decisive one from a sporting point of view but also an event with a strong social message.

To mark International Women’s Rights Day, the match between Monaco Basket Association and Ambitions Girondines will not only be a battle for promotion to the Ligue Féminine 2, but also a symbol of the sport’s commitment to gender equality.

Advertising

A decisive match for promotion to Ligue Féminine 2

Currently top in the NF1 league, the MBA sees the match as a crucial step towards their goal of moving up to Ligue Féminine 2. Against the Ambitions Girondines team, which is also a strong contender at the top of the table, every possession and every point will be crucial.

Club president Éric Elena says: “We are extremely proud to be about to play at the Salle Gaston Médecin, the home of Monegasque basketball, for what promises to be a memorable encounter.”

Sport as a means of promoting womens’ rights

As well as the sporting stakes, the match is about an essential cause: women’s rights. At a time when the Principality is stepping up initiatives to combat violence and discrimination against women, the event is a reminder that equality shouldn’t just exist on the playing field. “We want this match to be a moment of celebration, recognition and commitment to equality,” says Éric Elena.

A call for concerted action

The MBA is inviting members of the general public to come out in numbers to support its team and, in doing so, demonstrate their commitment to a fairer and more inclusive society. Admission is free, so everyone can take part in one of the season’s flagship events, both in sporting and social terms. “Sport is a wonderful vehicle for values, and we want to remind people that excellence, determination and pushing limits are not gender-specific,” said the club’s President.

Practical details:

Date: 8 March 2025

Time: 8.30 pm

Venue: Salle Gaston Médecin, Stade Louis II – Monaco

Free admission

PROFILE: Eric Elena, the man behind women’s basketball in Monaco