Princess Caroline enthralled by Neue Vocalsolisten Stuttgart concert at Printemps des Arts Festival

The six voices of the Neue Vocalsolisten took the audience on a hypnotic 80-minute journey of sound on March 12 © Communication department - Stéphane Danna

The Printemps des Arts de Monte-Carlo Festival (Monto-Carlo Spring Arts Festival) kicked off in style with a concert by the German vocal group Neue Vocalsolisten Stuttgart, on 12 March at the Galerie Hauser & Wirth, with Princess Caroline in attendance.

The vocal ensemble, renowned for its masterful interpretation of contemporary music, presented Stimmung, a work by Karlheinz Stockhausen.

The very title of the work, Stimmung, in German can mean attunement, atmosphere and mood. Stockhausen incorporates spiritual elements, adding the names of divinities from different religions, chanted by the singers like mystical incantations.

© Communication department / Stéphane Danna

A hypnotic piece for six voices

Composed in 1968, Stimmung is a vocal piece lasting 1 hour 20 minutes without an intermission, in which six singers: Johanna Vargas, Susanne Leitz, Frauke Elsen, Martin Nagy, Guillermo Anzorena and Andreas Fischer explore a world of sound full of murmurs, elusive harmonies and profound rituals, conducted by Matthias Schneider.

Seated in the round, microphones in hand, the singers gave voice to a series of minimalist themes. The first voice introduces a rhythmic theme, which is soon taken up and transformed by the others, gradually coming together to create a single resonance.

Created in Cologne in 1968, Stimmung marked the history of contemporary music. The work has been performed worldwide, and notably in the spherical auditorium at the Osaka World Fair in 1970, where several million spectators discovered its unique soundscape.

© Communication department / Stéphane Danna

Princess Caroline and the Monegasque audience were treated to a unique sensory and spiritual experience at the concert thanks to the virtuosity of the Neue Vocalsolisten Stuttgart.

Practical details:

All the details on the Monte-Carlo Spring Arts Festival: https://www.printempsdesarts.mc/programmation

When: 12 March to 6 April 2025

Where: Opéra de Monte-Carlo, Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo, One Monte-Carlo

Prices: from €20 to €40 per concert, packs and subscriptions available

Ticket office in the Monte-Carlo Casino Atrium, Tuesday to Saturday from 10 am to 5.30 pm

Tel: +377 98 06 28 28

