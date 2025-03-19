Monaco's Best
Videos Podcasts
In brief

Ventimiglia: new gastronomic centre to emerge from ruins of former ACI building

By Mark Linden
Published on 19 March 2025
1 minute read
Marina Development Corporation
© Marina Development Corporation
The large-scale project will breathe new life into the town centre.

The run-down building on Ventimiglia’s Piazza Costituente is being replaced by an elegant 300m² retail structure, as part of the first phase of an ambitious project to transform the marina.

Demolition work has officially begun, marked by a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony attended by the mayor of Ventimiglia, Flavio Di Muro, as reported by Riviera24. The Marina Development Corporation, headed up by Dutch businessman and Monegasque resident Rob Thielen, and acting on behalf of the BdF fund managed by Namira, will oversee the complete transformation, which should take 14 months to complete, according to engineer Federico Sara, director of the works, who was quoted by Riviera24.

A vision that combines trade and sustainability

The new building, designed to meet CasaClima Klimahaus environmental standards, will feature an area dedicated to local fine food products. “A tourist centre for wine and food will be born here,” Mayor Di Muro told Riviera24, emphasising the dual vocation of the structure – retail and tourism.

Marina Development Corporation: A key player in Ventimiglia’s rebirth

An improved urban environment

The project scope is not confined to the structure itself. It also includes redesigning the pavements in Via Trossarelli, renovating the staircases that lead to the square, and creating new parking spaces for both public and private use. A terrace area is also being considered, to help upgrade a strategic district that is the gateway to the Ventimiglia Marina.