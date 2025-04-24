Charlotte Casiraghi continues princely tradition with police authorities

Charlotte Casiraghi is the patron of the Monaco Police Department © Communications Department / Manuel Vitali

Duty and tradition brought Charlotte Casiraghi to the annual ceremony honouring Saint George.

On Wednesday 23 April 2025, the Sainte-Dévote Church hosted the traditional Saint-George mass, celebrated in honour of the patron saint of the Sûreté publique, Monaco’s Police Force. Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Caroline’s daughter and patron of Monaco’s security forces since 1997, honoured the event with her presence, perpetuating the generations-old bond between the Princely Family and the Principality’s institutions.

The solemn ceremony was attended by the highest-ranking Monegasque dignitaries and representatives of French institutions, emphasising the importance of the annual celebration in Monaco’s official calendar.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

A ceremony combining tradition and spirituality

The religious service began with an address by Éric Arella, Controller in charge of the Police Department, before being co-celebrated by His Excellency Mgr Dominique-Marie David, Archbishop of Monaco, and Abbé Julien Gollino, the Police Department Chaplain.

A particularly moving moment concluded the mass, as a police officer recited the “Police Officer’s Prayer” written in 2022 to mark the Police Force’s 120th anniversary.

Celebrated every 23 April, St George’s Day is an emblematic date for Monegasque law enforcement officers. A legendary figure, embodying courage and protection, Saint George symbolises the fundamental values upheld by police departments, not only in Monaco but also in several other countries.