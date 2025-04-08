In pictures: Prince Albert II attends as World Athletics launch “Relay around the world” challenge

World Athletics organised the first “Relay around the World” Challenge on Sunday 6 April, the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace. The event was attended by the Sovereign and many guests from the world of athletics and international sports organisations, including Joël Bouzou, President and founder of Peace & Sport.

A global initiative and a new annual event were officially launched at the Stade Louis-II on Sunday. The goal is to bring children from all over the world together via the fundamental values of physical activity, competition and fair play.

Watched by Prince Albert II, President of the Monegasque Athletics Federation, and Vice-President Rodolphe Berlin, AS Monaco Athlétisme’s young relay runners set off on a round-the-world relay that will carry on until 7 May 2025.

The result of a partnership between World Athletics, Peace & Sport and the Monegasque Athletics Federation, the campaign aims to encourage young people to ‘get moving’ and to promote the values of sport all over the world.

© Communication department – Jean Charles Vinaj

To mark the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, the Prince’s Palace was also lit up in white in the evening, a shining symbol of Monaco’s commitment to these universal values.

© Communication department – Jean Charles Vinaj

Government support

Acting Minister of State Isabelle Berro-Amadei and Government Councillors Céline Caron-Dagioni, Pierre-André Chiappori and Lionel Beffre also expressed their support for Peace & Sport’s #WhiteCard movement.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

