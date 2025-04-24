Monaco Business Circle: A sanctuary for executive wellbeing

Gavin Sharpe created a circle of trust where the currency is authenticity, not achievement © Gavin Sharpe

In the gilded world of Monaco’s elite business community, a quiet revolution is taking place behind closed doors, where CEOs shed their armour and find authentic connection.

In a principality where discretion is paramount and appearances meticulously maintained, Gavin Sharpe has created something remarkable: a space where Monaco’s business leaders can simply be human. The Monaco Business Circle, launched in 2025, quickly reached capacity at 25 members, with a growing waitlist that speaks to an unmet need amongst the principality’s executive class.

“I think we’re all desperate for connection,” says Sharpe, founder of Riviera Wellbeing. “There’s a hundred places where you can go and network. There’re a hundred drinks things. But there isn’t a place where you can go and say, ‘Yeah, at the moment, my team is rubbish. I’m overwhelmed.'”

What got you here, won’t get you there

This invitation-only forum meets every six weeks at the CREM, where the homely setting lends itself to the vulnerability Sharpe encourages. The backdrop is intentional—not a lecture hall but a living room atmosphere where executives gather on sofas for genuine exchange.

From lawyer to leadership whisperer

Sharpe’s journey to creating this sanctuary is as unconventional as the circle itself. A former lawyer who pivoted to build a global recruitment company, he eventually sold his business after reaching a pivotal realisation: “There’s only so many watches I can wear. There’s only so many cars I can drive.”

“Where is the space where I can go and reflect, and stop, and pause?” Sharpe asks © Gavin Sharpe

Following what he calls his “midlife crisis” at 40, Sharpe retrained as a therapist and executive coach, combining these disciplines to create his leadership programme “The Path to Success,” which forms the backbone of the Business Circle’s curriculum.

“What got you here, won’t get you there,” Sharpe quotes coach Marshall Goldsmith, explaining why even Monaco’s most successful executives need continuous growth. “Whatever it is that got me here, the world is changing so fast. I can’t rely on those same skills to get me there tomorrow.”

Breaking the perfectionism cycle

Among the topics that resonate most strongly with circle members is what Sharpe calls “the 3 P’s”—perfectionism, procrastination, and people-pleasing—which he identifies as particular challenges for high-performers in Monaco’s demanding business environment.

“All high performers suffer certainly from perfectionism,” Sharpe observes. “This need to get things right is a mixture of the personality of the person and the requirements of the job.”

The circle addresses these dynamics and other leadership challenges like emotional intelligence, conflict management, and overcoming limiting beliefs that hold executives back. After sessions, Sharpe provides resources through a private online platform, extending the learning beyond physical meetings.

Your best life is going to be different to my best life

A balanced approach

Co-founded with Irene Luke of Savills Monaco, who shares Sharpe’s legal background and commitment to service, the circle brings together a diverse group of leaders spanning nationalities, industries, and ages—from mid-30s to those in their final career phase.

The mix is purposefully balanced, with an almost equal representation of men and women, creating a richer dialogue than might be found in more homogeneous settings. Each member contributes €25 per session to Child Care Monaco, underlining the circle’s community-minded ethos.

The search for authenticity

At its core, the Monaco Business Circle represents something more profound than professional development—it’s about authentic living. “Your best life is going to be different to my best life,” Sharpe reflects. “I think for me, it’s just how do we find our authentic selves?”

Through values exercises and profound questions like “When do you come alive the most?” Sharpe guides executives to reconnect with their core values and purpose beyond balance sheets and business plans.

In a world where executive isolation is the norm, the Monaco Business Circle offers something increasingly rare: a place to pause, reflect, and grow in the company of peers who understand the unique pressures of leadership.