The Rhythm of Excellence: A day in the life of Francesco Grosoli, CMB Monaco CEO

At the helm of CMB Monaco, Francesco Grosoli embodies leadership grounded in anticipation, discipline and constant attention to service quality. Through structured management and a resolutely future-oriented vision, he leads a banking institution that is constantly evolving.

In our “The Rhythm of Excellence” series, Monaco Tribune explores the business practices of influential leaders. The aim is to understand how these leaders shape their organisations’ performance day-to-day.

Structured management

Francesco Grosoli sleeps little and starts his days early, following a strict schedule. His morning routine combines physical activity and strategic preparation, enabling him to lay the foundations for an efficient day ahead.

His carefully managed diary consists of management, credit and risk committee meetings. “These meetings are essential, but they shouldn’t overshadow what’s really important: direct contact with employees and customers.” He refuses to take a purely administrative stance, preferring instead a grassroots approach. “If we distance ourselves too much from the end customer, we lose sight of what creates value. The human connection is fundamental in our business.”

An international vision, based locally

CMB Monaco operates in an exclusive ecosystem. “Monaco boasts a rare concentration of skills, talent and intelligence. But to stay one step ahead, you need to listen out for the world’s whispers.”

Fascinated by quality of service in the Middle East, he travels there regularly, including with his family, to examine alternative models of interpersonal excellence. “Prestige hospitality and the luxury industry are sources of inspiration. Private banking must live up to these standards.”

Francesco Grosoli © CMB Monaco

The art of delegation and choice

Francesco Grosoli is aware that an organisation’s growth depends on empowerment and sets great store by delegation. “Delegating means trusting, even if it sometimes means opening ourselves up to errors.”

Knowing how to say no is also part of the CEO’s role. “We need to learn to turn down anything that doesn’t serve our long-term vision. It’s a question of strategic clarity.”

Business lunches have also evolved. “I now prefer to organise them on our own premises, with our own chef. It’s more confidential, more efficient because I don’t waste time moving around, and it enables us to provide our customers with a quality experience that is in line with their expectations.”

This job demands total commitment

Efficiency-oriented perfectionism

Francesco Grosoli nurtures a continuous improvement culture, fuelled by discussions with customers, technology and support. Every month, he works with a coach from the banking sector to challenge his practices and step out of his comfort zone.

His latest memorable read? 10x Is Easier Than 2x, a book about prioritisation. “It made me wonder: which 20% of our efforts yield 80% of the outcomes?”

In terms of tools, he prefers to use collaborative platforms in-house, such as Microsoft Teams enhanced by Copilot, and is testing new solutions such as Perplexity, a fast alternative to ChatGPT.

Nothing is ever set in stone

Training tomorrow’s leaders

For those who aspire to leadership positions, he has a clear message: “You have to be passionate. This job demands total commitment.”

He also rewards initiative. “The individuals that make a difference are the ones that propose, take action and prove themselves to be indispensable.”

Building a sustainable institution

If he hadn’t pursued a career in finance, Francesco Grosoli would have been a builder. “I like building, transforming and creating something that is solid and structured.”

The same is true of his managerial approach to the bank. “I’m building an institution. Every decision we take must contribute to shaping the bank of tomorrow. Nothing is ever set in stone. A business is a permanent work in progress. You must constantly anticipate, adjust and move forward.”