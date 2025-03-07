CMB collects over €40,000 for Sohn Conference Foundation

CMB Monaco is supporting a children’s charity for the third year running.

As part of its social responsibility commitments, the Monegasque bank launched a major campaign to collect donations for the Sohn Conference Foundation to mark Universal Children’s Day on 20 November of last year.

The project was made possible thanks to the efforts of CMB Monaco staff and the bank itself, which donated part of one day’s trading commissions to the charity. Additional contributions continued to arrive up until the beginning of this year.

A total of €41,431 was donated to the paediatric cancer charity. The money raised will enable the Sohn Conference Foundation to fund medical research, treatment and care. The next Sohn Conference, aimed at the international financial community, is scheduled for 12 June 2025 in Monaco.

“We firmly believe that long-term prosperity depends on our ability to create value not only economically, but also socially. By actively supporting initiatives such as this, we are contributing to a fairer and more responsible future,” says Francesco Grosoli, CEO of CMB Monaco.

This is not the first charitable initiative that CMB Monaco has undertaken. It has raised almost €100,000 for different children’s charities over three years.

