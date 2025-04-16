Under Princess Charlene’s wing: Monaco launches Early Childhood Day

The Principality is gearing up for a unique event that puts childhood in the spotlight, with a special day organised at the Parc Princesse Antoinette under the High Patronage of Princess Charlene.

For the first time in its history, Monaco is devoting an entire day to early childhood. The Town Hall’s Early Childhood & Families Department is organising the innovative event on Saturday 17 May 2025, from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm, in the lush green setting of the Parc Princesse Antoinette. The event, which is free and open to all, will let families discover the wide range of educational services on offer in the Principality’s crèches and at the Larvotto Mini-Club.

A programme to suit all ages

The organisers have put together a varied programme to appeal to all generations. Toddlers will enjoy fun activities and workshops focusing on motor skills, hands-on manipulation, imitation, the senses and creativity. The older children can take part in a treasure hunt and a table tennis tournament organised by the Mini-Club. As for parents, they will have the opportunity to attend themed conferences on parenting and to talk to over 80 professionals who will take part in the event.

A campaign promise kept

Georges Marsan, Mayor of Monaco, emphasised that the day was the fulfilment of a commitment made during the last election campaign. Chloé Boscagli, Deputy Mayor in charge of Early Childhood, stressed the enthusiasm of the staff who work every day to ensure the children’s well-being.

The event will also be an opportunity to showcase the professions that are essential to the running of childcare facilities, from nursery professionals to administrative and technical staff.

Practical information

‘Journée de la Petite Enfance’, Saturday 17 May 2025, from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm, Parc Princesse Antoinette. Free admission for all.