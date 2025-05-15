Football fever takes hold of 400 schoolchildren at Munegu Cup 2025

Nearly 400 pupils from schools across the Principality experienced an unforgettable day on Tuesday 13 May at the Stade Louis-II. They took part in the third edition of the Munegu Cup, a football tournament initiated by AS Monaco president Dmitry Rybolovlev and organised by the Monegasque club in collaboration with the National Education Department.

The sunshine was as bright as the smiles of the 389 schoolchildren who represented the Principality’s seven schools. Forty teams of 8- to 9-year-olds, from CE2 (primary year 4, US grade 3) classes at Les Révoires, Fontvieille, La Condamine, Saint-Charles, François d’Assise-Nicolas Barré (FANB), Cours Saint-Maur and the International School of Monaco (ISM), enthusiastically ran out on to the pitch that is usually reserved for AS Monaco’s stars.

The conditions were ideal for playing football © AS Monaco

“It’s stressful but we’re happy. We’re playing against other teams, other classes. We’re trying to win, we’re trying to enjoy ourselves,” said Alberto, Tom and Anthon, pupils at the Ecole des Révoires, their eyes full of excitement as they took in the vastness of the Louis-II Stadium.

The young athletes were clearly a little overwhelmed. Amélie, Chloé, Annabelle, Félicia, Stella and Constance, students at the FANB, shared their feelings with us: “It’s a bit weird, because we’ve never played in a stadium like this. We’re stressed, which makes it hard to play.”

A day full of enjoyment and high spirits © AS Monaco

An event that promotes educational values

The event, which is the brainchild of President Dmitry Rybolovlev, is much more than just a sports competition. Lionel Weber, a teacher at the International School of Monaco, told us AS Monaco were a great help in preparing for it: “They sent us videos, which we showed to the pupils. That was definitely much more meaningful than an explanation by a teacher, because these are elite players that the children know.”

Throughout the day, the players were able to count on the support of their friends, who were there to cheer them on © AS Monaco

Christine Sabbatini, a PE teacher at Fontvieille school, prepared her pupils before throwing them into the deep end: “I try to combine preparation for the tournament with mini football and mini handball, depending on availability. It’s mainly to work on the notion of passing and shooting with their feet, which doesn’t come as naturally as with their hands.”

“For the past 3 years, the Munegu Cup has been a fixture in the school calendar,” said Rémy Garoscio, Deputy Director of Education, Youth and Sport. “This competition is much more than just a sports event: it’s a real educational project that promotes strong values such as teamwork, perseverance and modesty, whatever the results.” Rémy Garoscio was keen to “thank AS Monaco, and in particular its President for this initiative. Through the close collaboration between our Department and the Club, our pupils get the chance to enjoy an exceptional experience in a setting that is both prestigious and inspiring, sharing a morning that is full of emotion, personal challenges and smiles.”

Joy and emotion galore

There was great attention to detail: Bouba, the club’s mascot, was on hand, as was the AS Monaco announcer Laurent Nieloux, the 2024/2025 season retrospective was shown on the big screens during the lunch break, and there were gifts for all the participants – a full AS Monaco kit, a special holiday workbook and a souvenir medal.

Between matches, the pupils were able to try out the giant target and human table football © AS Monaco

“The bond between AS Monaco and the Principality’s supporters is very important to the club,” said AS Monaco President Dmitry Rybolovlev. He added: “Through this tournament, we hope to promote the sound values of sportsmanship, dedication and community, which are AS Monaco’s values. We are delighted to have the support of the Department of Education, Youth and Sport, as well as the teachers and staff from the Principality’s schools.” He concluded by congratulating “the pupils who gave their best today” and hoping they will “see their love of the sport grow year after year.”

Captain Denis Zakaria, visibly touched by the children’s enthusiasm, shared his experience: “The first time I set foot on the pitch of a professional stadium was in Geneva, where I come from, and it was an unforgettable moment for me. I know that it’s something special for them.”

Thiago Scuro, AS Monaco’s Managing Director, stressed the importance of the initiative: “Being close to local youngsters is a priority for AS Monaco, and their enthusiasm today is our greatest reward. The Munegu Cup is part of this dynamic, along with other initiatives such as the ÜNSEME Cup and the Kids Tour, all of which are supported and driven by our President.”

Saint-Charles wins thrilling final

After an intense group phase and some thrilling knock-out matches, the Saint-Charles 4 team beat Révoires 5 3-1. The final took place in an electric atmosphere, watched by Dmitry Rybolovlev, Yvette Lambin-Berti (Secretary of State), Stéphane Morandi (member of the AS Monaco Board of Directors) and Rémy Garoscio (Deputy Director of National Education, Youth and Sport).

Dmitry Rybolovlev, Yvette Lambin-Berti, Stéphane Morandi and Rémy Garoscio © AS Monaco

The winning team was presented with the trophy by the AS Monaco President in person, accompanied by captain Denis Zakaria. It was a proud moment for the Saint-Charles school, which succeeds FANB, winner of the previous edition.

Resounding success for first ÜNSEME Cup

AS Monaco captain Denis Zakaria stayed with the children for an extended photo and autograph session © AS Monaco

But apart from the result, it is the collective enjoyment and feeling of having experienced something unique that these young Monegasque schoolchildren will remember. The third edition cements the initiative’s place in the Principality’s school calendar, and AS Monaco’s ongoing commitment to its youngsters.