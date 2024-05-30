Another great success for Munegu Cup

The second edition of the Munegu Cup was held on Tuesday May 28 at the Stade Louis-II. Organised in partnership with the National Education, Youth and Sports department (DENJS), at the behest of AS Monaco President, Dmitry Rybolovlev, the event brings together hundreds of children from the Principality for a football tournament.

420 pupils from the Principality, aged 8 to 9, represented their schools in this eagerly anticipated football tournament after the hugely successful first edition. There was an exceptional atmosphere in the Louis-II stadium, with smiles, cries of joy and hugs throughout the morning.

The winners of the 2nd edition: FANB’s first team, ahead of team 6 from La Condamine! A total of 40 teams from the Révoires, Fontvieille Saint-Charles, Cours Saint Maure schools and the International School of Monaco (ISM) competed in the tournament.

In keeping with his stated desire to strengthen the ties between AS Monaco and local youngsters, ASM President Dmitry Rybolovlev was keen to provide CE2 pupils (primary 4, US 3rd grade) with an unforgettable day in the prestigious Stade Louis-II, to promote playing sport, but also to build loyalty for next season’s matches among the families.

“The bond between AS Monaco and supporters in the Principality, and all football fans, is very important to the club. I really appreciate this relationship, which is gaining in strength over time. In recent years, we have created a number of programmes and activities aimed at youngsters, including the Kids Tour, the ÜNSEME Cup, the Munegu Cup, the ‘Munegu Family’ grandstand at the Louis-II Stadium, and gift sets for newborns.

I’m delighted that my idea of creating a tournament for schoolchildren is backed by the National Education, Youth and Sports department, and that the Munegu Cup has been such a success for the second year in a row. My thanks to Isabelle Bonnal, Commissioner General for Education, Youth and Sport, for her support.

I hope the young participants in the tournament will continue to develop their enthusiasm for sport and appreciation of its values,” said President Rybolovlev.

Important people in attendance

The club mascot Bouba was there to encourage the children during the matches and the final, as was Laurent Nieloux, AS Monaco’s official speaker at the stadium. The cup and medals were presented by Isabelle Bonnal, Commissioner General in charge of the National Education, Youth and Sports department in Monaco, Thiago Scuro, Managing Director of AS Monaco, as well as Amal Boura and Soufian Awragh (U19s at the Academy).

Touched by the children’s joy and especially by the fact the teams were mixed-gender, Mme. Bonnal, congratulated all the players, without exception. “I was delighted to see 420 boys and girls in the teams , it’s a lovely image of fraternity and unity. I think it’s great to see them play together, it fosters team spirit and friendship between them.

I wish to thank Dmitry Rybolovlev and Thiago Scuro, as well as Michel Aubery and all the teachers who enabled the pupils to play in the beautiful Louis-II Stadium, not everyone gets that chance. They were able to discover what it feels like to run on this pitch, and they really put their heart into it, which is great to see!” she said.

Thiago Scuro agreed with the President: “Football can also play an important role in the education and development of these children. The social and educational side is very important to the club. This kind of initiative also helps all these young participants to bond, as they have a good time together. We want to give them the opportunity to experience an unforgettable day, where they can play on the same field as our players, in this emblematic stadium, at their country’s club,” he explained.

Aware that the impact of these initiatives is felt over the long term, the club is keen to continue organising events aimed at youngsters, such as the ÜNSEME Cup, “Tous au Stade” or the “Kids’ Tour” in the Principality and France.

