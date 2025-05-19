In Italy, Prince Albert II explores historical Grimaldi roots in Irsina and Pompeii’s cultural heritage

Following in his ancestors’ footsteps, the Monegasque sovereign went on a two-day visit to southern Italy to strengthen the historical ties between the Principality and regions that were once linked to the Grimaldi family.

After his visit to the Ardennes, Prince Albert II continued his tour of historic Grimaldi sites in Italy: on Wednesday 14 May, the Sovereign visited the small town of Irsina, tucked away in the province of Matera in Basilicata. The town, formerly known as Montepeloso, has officially joined the network of Grimaldi Sites with the installation of a signpost at the entrance to the town.

A plaque indicating that Irsina is one of the Grimaldi Sites is displayed at the entrance to the town © Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Irsina’s historical importance with regard to the Principality dates back to the 16th and 17th centuries, when it was administered by a Genoese branch of the Grimaldis. Girolamo, who was related to Lord Honoré I of Monaco, was the first member of the family to rule the fiefdom. The restoration of a heraldic funerary monument serves as a testament to this heritage, honoured by the Prince during his visit.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

A commemorative plaque was also unveiled in the Piazza San-Francesco before the Prince continued his tour of the Church of San-Francesco and the Cathedral of Santa-Eufemia, architectural jewels of the medieval town.

Ancient history and spirituality at Pompeii

The following day, Thursday 15 May, the Prince headed for Pompeii to spend the day learning about the famous archaeological site, a remarkably well-preserved vestige of ancient Rome, frozen in time by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for almost three decades, the archaeological complex offers a unique insight into daily life in Roman times, and attracts millions of visitors from all over the world every year.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

There was also a more personal moment for the Prince during the afternoon, with a visit to the Shrine of the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Rosary. By coincidence, a week after the election of Pope Leo XIV, the sanctuary mainly consists of a cathedral, elevated to the rank of basilica in 1901 by Pope Leo XIII, from whom the current Pope draws inspiration. The Prince was welcomed by the archbishop of Pompeii, Monsignor Tommaso Caputo, to the Catholic pilgrimage site, which takes on a special dimension for the Princely Family, recalling Princess Grace’s devotion to the rosary.