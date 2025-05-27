Rockin’Peille: 50 artists join forces to support Fondation Flavien

A new edition of Rockin'Peille will take place on 30 and 31 May 2025 © Rockin'Peille

On 30 and 31 May, the Plateau de Saint-Pancrace in Peille will be hosting two evenings of concerts in support of the Fondation Flavien, which combats paediatric cancer and rare diseases.

Organised by the Monegasque non-profit H-DC Rebel Rider, the event will also celebrate the collective’s 15th anniversary.

On Friday 30 May, three bands will take turns on stage: No End Date, Girl Power and Mister Noise, in a 100% rock billing. The following day, Saturday 31 May, there is an equally exceptional line-up: 50 musicians will take to the stage for an unprecedented collective performance, preceded by an opening act from Limp Bizkit tribute band BreakStuff.

All proceeds will go to the Fondation Flavien, whose president is Denis Maccario. The charity funds research, supports families and raises awareness of childhood cancers and rare diseases.

ASM – PSG: moving tribute to paediatric cancer charity Fondation Flavien

© Rockin’Peille

Concerts start at 8.30 pm, doors open at 6 pm. Admission is €10, either at the ticket office on the night or online via HelloAsso. There will be a refreshment bar and free parking 200 metres away. A free shuttle service will take you to the site.

A new generation of cyclists soon to be trained in Monaco