Come and enjoy Rockin’ Peille 2024 in aid of Fondation Flavien

The concert will take place on Saturday 1 June 2024 and bring together 50 musicians and singers.

The little village in the Alpes-Maritimes is ready to host its most electrifying event of the year, Rockin’ Peille. The popular rock concert is being staged again this weekend in the heart of the village!

This year’s edition will bring back memories of listening to Give it away and Under the Bridge by the Red Hot Chili Peppers over and over again. The opening act, Blood Sugar, will play a set called “Tribute Red Hot Chili Peppers”.

There will be plenty of other iconic rock songs as 50 different artists take to the stage. A reminder that the concert is a charity music event in aid of of the Fondation Flavien, which fights against paediatric cancers and rare diseases.

Tickets cost ten euros, and tickets will be available on site, but you can also buy them online. There is free parking and shuttles. Concert-goers can arrive from 6 pm to get in the mood. The concert starts at 9 pm, with a scheduled 2 hours and 30 minutes of non-stop entertainment.