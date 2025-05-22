Sound journeys: A sensory odyssey between meditation and musicality

In our increasingly stressful world, Marie-Alix Blanchi offers a unique sensory escape through her sound baths and bubbles. The experience goes beyond basic relaxation to provide genuine vibrational healing, even for the more sceptical among us.

The “sound bath” concept is relatively unknown on the French Riviera, despite being very popular abroad. Marie-Alix, an energy healing and magnetism practitioner, defines the experience as “a wellness practice that uses sounds and vibrations to bring about a deep state of relaxation and letting go, where meditation meets musicality.”

She discovered the field quite naturally, through a number of training courses and a quest for authenticity. “I was looking for a therapist who could train me, but also help me source genuine articles, so the bowls come from Tibet, the gongs are from China, the Tibetan bowls come from a particular family in Nepal. I wanted everything to be ethically sound,” she told us. Her approach led her towards Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, and a respected master in the field.

Our cells react and interact with the vibrations

Subtle orchestration of therapeutic vibrations

Like an orchestra conductor, Marie-Alix uses a precise combination of several instruments during her sessions: crystal bowls, gongs, chimes and a rain stick. Each plays a specific role in the therapeutic symphony. “Crystal bowls act especially at the deepest level, our cells react and interact with the vibrations, and this energises and harmonises the cells,” she explains.

Sound bubble © Holistic Care Monaco

The interaction is not insignificant: “It will resonate with all the parts of the person’s body, including the ones that contain oxygen, water, and liquids, since we are made up of 60% water on average. It starts a vibratory dialogue. It will gently stimulate and provide new information in harmony with the body.”

To understand this vibratory alchemy, Marie-Alix explains: “Sound and vibration are information. Like now, as we are talking, there is a sound coming out of our mouth, there is information, there is an energy field. It’s the same thing here, it will leave information and the body will absorb it, harmonise its energies and restore balance.”

It’s an energy shot

Start gradually for long-term benefits

One of the unique aspects of this practice is the recommended time between sessions: at least 21 days. “You need to give your body time to take the new information on board,” says Marie-Alix. “The sound journey will boost the person’s vibratory rate. It’s an energy shot. You have to give the body time to absorb it.”

Multiple benefits can be felt: “bringing relaxation, providing soothing, releasing tensions and therefore reducing stress levels,” says the practitioner. While most clients come seeking relaxation, those who are familiar with the practice are also in search of deeper, holistic support.

The essence of well-being through aromatherapy

An experience that is open to everyone, with a few precautions

Contrary to what some might think, you don’t have to be a meditation enthusiast to benefit from sound journeys. “I’ll guide people at the start, give instructions and direct them in a meditative manner, to bring them back to their bodies in the present moment,” Marie-Alix explains.

However, it is not for everyone: people with epilepsy, pregnant women, and children under 13-14 years should avoid the practice, because the vibrations can be too intense for them.

Monegasque quintessence of holistic well-being

Marie-Alix dreams of providing real sound baths, where participants lie on floating mattresses in a pool. “You’re carried by the water, so there’s an extra resonance,” she explains with enthusiasm.

In today’s stress-filled world, these vibrational interludes provide valuable respite. Marie-Alix provides these treatments at private events or in people’s homes, and sometimes combines them with other practices such as magnetism, to create a holistic therapeutic synergy.

“Music has a fascinating power to touch our soul, uplift our spirit, resonate deeply with our body and, above all, raise our vibratory rate,” says Marie-Alix. An invitation to find harmony, especially relevant given the hectic pace of our lives.