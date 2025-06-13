Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
In brief

Jon M. Chu: director of “In the Heights” honoured by Prince Albert II

By Monaco Tribune
Published on 13 June 2025
1 minute read
Jon M. Chu
Jon M. Chu / All rights reserved
By Monaco Tribune
- 13 June 2025
1 minute read

The American filmmaker will receive the prestigious Prince Rainier III Award from the Sovereign in person at the Princess Grace Foundation’s annual gala in New York.

Jon M. Chu, visionary architect of the revival of the Hollywood musical, will be awarded the Prince Rainier III Award 2025 on 29 October at the Plaza in New York. The supreme distinction, presented by Prince Albert II, recognises an exceptional career featuring Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights and Wicked.

The honour takes on a particularly symbolic dimension: Chu becomes the first Princess Grace Award winner to receive the honour, twenty-four years after being singled out by the Foundation when he was still a student at the University of Southern California.

A virtuous philanthropic circle

“Over 20 years ago, the Princess Grace Foundation opened a door for me at a time when few others would,”  says the director, who is giving the $25,000 prize money back to the Foundation as a donation. Diana Kemppainen, President of the Foundation, says the historic first “underscores both Jon’s singular talent and the promise our program has long nurtured.” 

Prince Albert II presents highest honour at Princess Grace Foundation-USA 40th anniversary Gala

Grace Kelly’s legacy lives on

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Prince Rainier III Award and the 70th anniversary of Grace Kelly’s Oscar for The Country Girl. Created in 1982, the Princess Grace Foundation-USA has given out nearly $20 million to over 900 emerging artists.

Advertising »

Past winners include such iconic figures as Oscar Isaac, Leslie Odom Jr. and Paul Tazewell, who recently won the Oscar for Costume Design. An artistic constellation that perpetuates the unwavering commitment of the former Hollywood star turned Princess of Monaco.