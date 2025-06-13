Jon M. Chu: director of “In the Heights” honoured by Prince Albert II

The American filmmaker will receive the prestigious Prince Rainier III Award from the Sovereign in person at the Princess Grace Foundation’s annual gala in New York.

Jon M. Chu, visionary architect of the revival of the Hollywood musical, will be awarded the Prince Rainier III Award 2025 on 29 October at the Plaza in New York. The supreme distinction, presented by Prince Albert II, recognises an exceptional career featuring Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights and Wicked.

The honour takes on a particularly symbolic dimension: Chu becomes the first Princess Grace Award winner to receive the honour, twenty-four years after being singled out by the Foundation when he was still a student at the University of Southern California.

A virtuous philanthropic circle

“Over 20 years ago, the Princess Grace Foundation opened a door for me at a time when few others would,” says the director, who is giving the $25,000 prize money back to the Foundation as a donation. Diana Kemppainen, President of the Foundation, says the historic first “underscores both Jon’s singular talent and the promise our program has long nurtured.”

Grace Kelly’s legacy lives on

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Prince Rainier III Award and the 70th anniversary of Grace Kelly’s Oscar for The Country Girl. Created in 1982, the Princess Grace Foundation-USA has given out nearly $20 million to over 900 emerging artists.

Past winners include such iconic figures as Oscar Isaac, Leslie Odom Jr. and Paul Tazewell, who recently won the Oscar for Costume Design. An artistic constellation that perpetuates the unwavering commitment of the former Hollywood star turned Princess of Monaco.