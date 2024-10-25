Prince Albert II presents highest honour at Princess Grace Foundation-USA 40th anniversary Gala

The Sovereign presented actor, producer and Academy Award winner Michael Douglas with the Foundation’s highest honour, the Prince Rainier III Award.

The Pierre in New York City was the prestigious venue for the Princess Grace Foundation-USA’s 40th Anniversary Gala on October 23. The traditional gala honours the legacy of Princess Grace, and this year’s edition celebrated 40 years of grant-making, with in excess of $19 million awarded to emerging artists since its inception.

Family and guests from the theater, dance and film communities gathered in their hundreds to recognise 2023 and 2024 Princess Grace Award Winners, Honoraria and Statue Award Recipients.

Michael Douglas received the highest of these honours, the Prince Rainier III Award. After a heart-felt tribute given by Bernadette Peters, herself a recipient of the award in 2019, the statuette, designed by NY-based artist Alex Soldier, was presented by Prince Albert II. The Sovereign said of Michael Douglas: “His demonstrated life-long devotion to helping others throughout his accomplished career as an award-winning actor, and as a second-generation actor alongside his dad, Kirk Douglas is unparalleled. Michael and his family’s commitment to philanthropy echoes My family’s own commitment and I am delighted to present Michael Douglas with this year’s Prince Rainier III Award.”

“What an incredible honor it is to be the recipient of this year’s Prince Rainier III Award. I’ve always been a fan of Grace Kelly’s iconic screen work – as were my parents – and I cherished learning about my dad’s friendship with Princess Grace during their Hollywood days and beyond. I’m humbled to have had the opportunity to continue that family friendship with Prince Albert II of Monaco over the years. And so, to receive this esteemed award is extraordinarily special,” said Douglas.

The Prince Rainier III Award recognises a renowned leader in the arts whose own outstanding artistic accomplishments are coupled with demonstrated service to their community and includes a grant to the philanthropic organisation of the recipient’s choice. The statuette incorporates symbols representing all three disciplines – theatre, dance and film. This year’s award honoured Michael Douglas’ charitable efforts and dedication to the arts. The grant will benefit The Douglas Foundation.

Prince Albert II with John Lehman, Trustee, and Diana Kemppainen, President, of the Princess Grace Foundation USA. Photo by Patrick McMullen via Getty Images.

Over 900 grants have been awarded since the Foundation was first established. Its President Diana Kemppainen stated, “I feel incredibly proud of the work the Foundation has achieved over the past 40 years. Our community of Princess Grace Award winners continues to impress me, and I love knowing that the Foundation has played a small, important part of their artistic journey. It’s amazing to reflect on 40 years and think about those who built the Foundation: Prince Rainier III, Cary Grant, Frank Sinatra, and key members of the artistic community, Eduardo Garcia, Barbara Horgan – who were all so forward- thinking in how to support artists and carry forward Princess Grace’s legacy.”

Carly Hughes singing “I Want to Go to Monaco”. Photo Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.

Other highlights over the course of the evening included Carly Hughes singing “I Want to Go to Monaco,” previously performed by Liza Minelli at the 1985 Princess Grace Award Gala. A live auction featured THE CARTIER GRAIN DE CAFÉ NECKLACE, a spectacular modern re-edition of the historical Grain De Café Necklace worn by Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco. The piece is crafted in 18K yellow gold with 19 brilliant-cut diamonds delicately set on the tip of each coffee bean motif, a symbol of timeless elegance and the allure of Monaco.

The Sovereign’s daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi also came to support the gala honouring her paternal grandmother.

In addition, on the eve of the Gala Prince Albert II and the Princess Grace Foundation hosted a private cocktail reception to thank a select group of Gala ticket holders.