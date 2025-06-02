Monaco's Best
In brief

Monaco among 15 safest destinations for LGBTQ travellers

By Monaco Tribune
Published on 2 June 2025
1 minute read
Monaco unsplash
Same-sex marriage is now legal in over 30 countries © Pedro Bariak / Unsplash
The Principality features in a recent international ranking of the 15 safest countries for LGBTQ travellers, along with countries such as Germany, Canada and Sweden. 

The ranking, published by The Times on 22 May, features nations where legislation, culture and hospitality make holidays safe and inclusive for LGBTQ+ people.

Although the Principality does not yet recognise same-sex marriage, it has introduced the “Union Libre” contract, which grants legal rights to same-sex couples. Monegasque law also prohibits hate speech and acts of violence based on sexual orientation.

The countries in the ranking include :

  • Germany
  • Thailand
  • Denmark
  • South Africa
  • Monaco
  • Uruguay
  • Aruba
  • Sweden
  • Malta
  • Colombia
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • French Polynesia
  • Australia
  • Taiwan

