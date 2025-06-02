Monaco among 15 safest destinations for LGBTQ travellers

Same-sex marriage is now legal in over 30 countries © Pedro Bariak / Unsplash

The Principality features in a recent international ranking of the 15 safest countries for LGBTQ travellers, along with countries such as Germany, Canada and Sweden.

The ranking, published by The Times on 22 May, features nations where legislation, culture and hospitality make holidays safe and inclusive for LGBTQ+ people.

Although the Principality does not yet recognise same-sex marriage, it has introduced the “Union Libre” contract, which grants legal rights to same-sex couples. Monegasque law also prohibits hate speech and acts of violence based on sexual orientation.

The countries in the ranking include :

Germany

Thailand

Denmark

South Africa

Monaco

Uruguay

Aruba

Sweden

Malta

Colombia

Canada

Mexico

French Polynesia

Australia

Taiwan

Personal account: hope for improved inclusion for young LGBT people in Monaco