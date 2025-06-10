Monaco reaches for the stars to save the oceans

The Principality is joining the Space4Ocean Alliance, forging a bold link between space exploration and marine conservation, at the United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice.

On Tuesday 10 June, Monaco officially joined the Space4Ocean Alliance (S4O) as a founding member, another milestone in the Principality’s growing engagement in space exploration. The initiative, launched during the United Nations Ocean 2025 Conference, co-organised by France and Costa Rica, is in alignment with Prince Albert I, a pioneer of modern oceanography.

“Monaco’s tradition of scientific leadership dates back to Prince Albert I, a pioneer of oceanography and international cooperation,” explains Maguy Maccario Doyle, Monaco’s Ambassador to the United States. The revolutionary alliance aims to harness advances in space technology to improve our understanding of the oceans.

Space, serving the ocean depths

The Space4Ocean Alliance, initiated by France’s Centre National d’Études Spatiales (National Centre for Space Studies), includes space agencies, marine researchers, captains of industry and political decision-makers. Using satellite data and cutting-edge observation tools, the international collaboration seeks to fill gaps in ocean observation and support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 14.

Monaco, a space laboratory

Monaco has become a key player in the space sector since the creation of the Office for Space Affairs in 2021 at the instigation of Prince Albert II. The strategic partnership between Astrolab and the Venturi Group has led to the development of revolutionary batteries for the FLEX lunar rover, whose deformable wheels are designed in Switzerland by Venturi Lab.

The alliance transcends borders on earth, transforming Monaco into a bridge between sky and sea, true to its heritage of innovation and environmental sustainability.