Monaco reveals stellar ambitions in Washington

The Principality shone brightly during the prestigious international “EARTH to SPACE: Arts Breaking the Sky” festival at the Kennedy Centre, showing the world its vision regarding space economy and lunar innovations.

On 29 March, the Monaco’s Embassy in the United States organised a major event in Washington D.C. With the evocative title “Monaco’s Leap to the Stars,” an exceptional round table drew several hundred spectators who came to discover the Principality’s growing commitment to the space industry.

Advertising

The panel featured some of space exploration’s most iconic figures: Robert ‘Bob’ Cabana, Ellen Stofan, former senator and astronaut Bill Nelson, Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria and Jaret Matthews, founder of Astrolab and a former SpaceX engineer.

Monegasque innovation on the Moon

The event also showcased the fascinating technological collaboration between Californian company Astrolab and Venturi Monaco. Visitors were able to admire the FLEX lunar rover prototype, a perfect illustration of Monegasque expertise in cutting-edge space exploration technologies.

Venturi unveils its moon wheel, a world first

At a reception prior to the event, H.E. Mrs Maguy Maccario Doyle, Monaco’s Ambassador, shared Prince Albert II’s vision with nearly 300 guests: to position Monaco as a hub for innovation and partnerships in order to bring about scientific and technological advances for a sustainable future.

This foray into the realm of space reveals a so far little-known aspect of the Principality, whose ambitions now extend beyond its land borders, reaching for the stars.