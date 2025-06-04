Portraits of Princesses Charlene and Grace for Monaco’s Wedding Room

On Monday, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene unveiled the portraits of Grace of Monaco and Princess Charlene in the Town Hall’s historic room.

Two new princely portraits were added to the Salle des Mariages (Wedding Room) in Monaco’s Town Hall on Monday 2 June. Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and Mayor Georges Marsan, as well as several members of the Municipal Council, were present as the portraits of Princess Grace and Princess Charlene were officially unveiled.

A more feminine princely gallery

The two works complement and add a feminine element to the prestigious venue’s existing collection, which until now has included portraits of Princes Charles III, Albert I, Louis II, Rainier III and Albert II. These are the first female portraits of the Princely family to grace the Wedding Room.

The portrait of Princess Charlene, painted by Stéphanie Van Zyl in 2013, is a gouache on framed white paper. The artist was also present at the unveiling ceremony. The one of Princess Grace is an oil painting on canvas signed by Paul Werner Sochtig. The two works are on loan from the Prince’s Palace.

Two princely couples, placed symbolically

The location of the portraits is anything but random. The portrait of Princess Charlene now faces that of her husband, Prince Albert II, while Princess Grace’s portrait is opposite that of Prince Rainier III. It creates a particularly strong symbolism in the room where couples are joined in matrimony.

“It is an honour, and I’d go so far as to say a pleasure, for me in my mayoral role, as well as for my fellow elected representatives, to celebrate weddings and see men and women joined together in these magnificent surroundings,” said Mayor Georges Marsan. “I am certain that the presence of these beautiful paintings will add to the emotion and joy that so often fill this historic room.”

An exceptional setting for almost 200 weddings per year

The Salle des Mariages is the only room in the Town Hall to have kept its original brown, red and gold décor, which dates from 1902. This architectural ensemble, typical of the early 20th century with its classical and renaissance influences, boasts a magnificent coffered ceiling, wood panelling embellished with gold leaf, and a neo-renaissance fireplace.

Almost 200 weddings are celebrated here every year on average. The public will be able to see the new portraits on European Heritage Day, to be held in the Principality on Sunday 5 October.

