Prince of Wales delivers oceanic plea in Monaco

From left to right: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, Emmanuel Macron, Prince Albert II, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, President of Costa Rica, HRH The Prince of Wales © Frederic Nebinger - Axel Bastello / Prince's Palace

Prince William’s unprecedented diplomatic move electrified the Blue Economy and Finance Forum on Sunday.

Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Monaco provided a prestigious backdrop for a day devoted to marine innovation. Alongside the French President, Prince Albert II, true to his planetary commitment, orchestrated a diplomatic symphony with science and politics as counterpoints.

© © Frederic Nebinger – Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Prince William, heir to an environmental calling

Like his father King Charles III, the Prince of Wales has deeply-held ecological convictions. His activist lineage makes ocean protection a natural subject for his growing global platform. He delivered a striking speech at the Forum Grimaldi in two languages, switching between French and English with remarkable ease.

Attenborough’s legacy at the core of the message

His appearance in Monaco was perfect timing, the day after Kensington Palace broadcast a short film of a recent discussion between Prince William and Sir David Attenborough. At the age of 99, the naturalist legend is back this month with Ocean with David Attenborough, a documentary that extends his inspirational influence.

“Watching human activity reduce beautiful sea forests to barren deserts at the base of our oceans is heartbreaking,” said Prince William, echoing the striking images in Attenborough’s new film. Their generational synergy, combined with alarming scientific data – the oceans provide half of the Earth’s oxygen and feed 3 billion people – amplified his plea.

The Monaco event, a prelude to the 3rd United Nations Conference on the Oceans in Nice, enabled Prince William to establish himself as a committed stakeholder in terms of ocean protection.