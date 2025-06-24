Rugby 7s: Monaco are European champions!

Twelve years of waiting came to an end in style in Andorra. The Monegasques have just won the Conference 1 title in the European Rugby 7s Championship, earning a promotion to the division above in the process. The accolade echoes the success already achieved at the Games of the Small States of Europe less than a month ago.

The Principality of Andorra seems to suit Monegasque players. After excelling at the Games of the Small States of Europe a few weeks ago, David Bolgashvili’s protégés repeated the feat on the continental stage, winning Conference 1, the equivalent of Europe’s third division.

Their historic victory means that the players from the Monegasque Rugby Federation (FMR) are back among the continental elite after several years in the wilderness.

© Rugby Europe

A rollercoaster ride but a smooth final straight

The road to glory wasn’t a smooth one for the team led by captain Ioan Tolosano. Although they got off to a convincing start against Cyprus (28-12), the Monegasques suffered a setback when they lost out to the local Andorran team (15-19).

It did however serve to galvanise the Monegasques. As Bulgaria found out to their cost in the third match, where they suffered a crushing defeat (36-12). Austria fared no better the following day (22-7), setting up a final in which Malta was no match for the red-and-whites’ determination (24-5).

© Rugby Europe

Nardi shines individually

In addition to the team’s success, Tristan Nardi stood out in particular by winning the tournament’s best player award (MVP), for his remarkable performance throughout the competition.

A promotion that has been hoped for since 2013

This consecration puts an end to a long wait. Relegated last year after the Trophy Series in Zagreb, the Principality’s rugby players are finally back on the European scene.

Their last Conference 1 win dates back to 2013, when the team included a certain Sébastien Baldacchino, also present for the 2025 victory. A symbolic continuity that illustrates the patience and perseverance of Monegasque rugby.

© Rugby Europe

