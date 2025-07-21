Louis II car park closes for ten weeks

The 2025 summer season promises to be eventful for Monegasque motorists, as the Louis II car park will be completely closed for two and a half months.

The Louis II car park will be completely closed for a period of ten weeks, as of 21 July 2025, reopening at 6am on 6 October 2025. The closure is to enable refurbishment of the car park’s floors, walls and ceilings, as part of Monaco Parkings’ commitment to modernising its ageing infrastructure.

Alternative solutions

To compensate for the temporary closure, season ticket holders will be redirected to the Grimaldi Forum and Portier car parks, while visitors will be invited to park in the Viaduc car park. The reorganisation takes into account the recently opened Salines car park, which has almost 1,800 spaces but is still used by only 700 vehicles a day since its official opening on 19 September 2024.

Changes in mobility

The work is part of a broader transformation of mobility in and around Monaco. Gradual transfers to Les Salines car park are underway, whereas two-wheelers can find solutions in the Fontvieille district. The strategy is to optimise the use of existing infrastructure as Monaco prepares for the 2027 Games of the Small States of Europe Games. The government is also continuing to invest in public transport with the purchase of two new trains that should be operational by 2027.