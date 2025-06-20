Restricted traffic, parking, public transport… An update on sustainable mobility in Monaco

In Monaco, every mode of transport has its place in a mobility ecosystem that has been redesigned to meet the challenges of the 21st century © Communication Department

The Prince’s Government has announced a series of concrete measures to improve travel in the Principality. With a ZTL pilot scheduled for this summer, a 30% increase in daily train services and record ridership for MonaBike, Monaco is accelerating its transition to more sustainable mobility.

Monegasque urban mobility is entering a new era. Faced with traffic challenges in one of the world’s most densely populated locations, the Monaco Government is deploying an ambitious strategy to reconcile residents’ quality of life with economic attractiveness.

A ‘Zone à Trafic Limité’ (limited traffic zone) to be tested in summer 2025

The major innovation of the mobility policy lies in the experimentation of a Limited Traffic Zone (ZTL), scheduled for summer 2025. The system, which is currently being developed by the State, is designed to intelligently regulate traffic flows across the Principality. Precise details of the pilot scheme will be announced in the coming weeks.

This approach reflects the government’s determination to strike the delicate balance between preserving the Principality’s living environment and maintaining its appel for tourism and business alike.

Les Salines car park proving a success

The Monaco Grand Prix 2025 served as a full-scale test bed for the new measures. Les Salines car park proved its effectiveness with an exceptional occupancy rate of 93% on the busiest days, welcoming up to 1,662 vehicles on race day.

Online services are also bearing fruit: the online booking platform registered over 500 bookings each day during the Grand Prix weekend, confirming users’ rapid uptake of these digital tools.

Trains spearhead low-carbon mobility

Monaco train station © Communication Department

Rail transport is showing a remarkable upswing. In 2025, Monaco station is now handling 124 trains a day on weekdays and over 140 at weekends, compared with just 95 beforehand, an increase of 30%. The increase is accompanied by more capacity and longer operating times.

Investment in this sustainable mode of transport continues: two additional trains will enter service from 2027, the fruit of close collaboration between the Principality and the French authorities.

CAM and MonaBike: alternative mobility on the rise

The CAM bus network is confirming its appeal, with 7.6 million passengers in 2024, up 4% on the previous year. Electrification of the fleet is progressing apace: by the end of 2025, all regular routes will be served by 100% electric buses.

The MonaBike bike-sharing service is a resounding success. May 2025 set an all-time record with 82,048 journeys made, a spectacular 43% increase on May 2024. This figure even surpasses the previous record set in July 2024, illustrating a growing enthusiasm for active mobility on the part of the Monegasque population.

