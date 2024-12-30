Top 5 transport apps to use in Monaco

Monaco Tribune lists all the apps you need if you’re planning to travel around the Principality and beyond!

Citymapper: the app for getting around

Citymapper has become the benchmark app for travel. Many cities, including London, Berlin, Tokyo, Lyon, Paris, New York and Monaco, now use the tool.

On foot, by bike or by bus, choose your preferred route! Once you’ve made up your mind, the application saves your preferences. For example, you can specify whether you want to use a wheelchair-accessible route. As an extra bonus, the application will show you the calories burned during your journey.

Citymapper is really a tourist app, but it’s also ideal for getting around day-to-day. Although it’s available worldwide and can be used abroad, it is just as useful for residents as it is for visitors to the Principality.

Mobee: the car hire app

Given the growing take-up of electric vehicles, the Principality came up with the idea of developing a 100% electric car-sharing service, Mobee.

Three services are available: Mobeelity offers 22 Peugeot e-208s, which are spacious and better suited to long journeys. With a range of 340 km, it’s an ideal way to get around the PACA region or Liguria. Another service, Mobeecity, offers 35 electric Twizys, with a range of 70 km. 10 Tesla cars are also part of the substantial offering. Perfect for all your shopping needs in the Principality.

There are plenty of benefits to all three options: drive an electric vehicle as and when you need to, without paying for on-street parking in the Principality or in the 35 partner car parks.

Monapass: the app that groups all your tickets in one place

The Government of Monaco, in collaboration with the Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco and Monaco Town Council, is launching the Monapass application for commuters, tourists and local users. The aim is to access all your transport tickets in just a few clicks: bus, bicycle, on-street parking or even E-tickets for cultural visits, AS Monaco matches or the cinema! All in a single app.

As well as enabling users to organise and pay for travel, Monapass displays real-time information on nearby transport options, such as bus timetables and electric bike availability.

Monaco bus: the app with everything you need to know about buses

The Monaco bus app contains all you need to know about the Principality’s bus timetables and routes. However, this service is also available on the other apps. Bus stops in the Principality also have screens showing the routes.

However, if you’re running late and need to know quickly what the next bus will be at your usual stop, it’s very intuitive to use.

PBSC: the bike hire app

The service offers 390 Monabike bicycles. PBSC is ideal for planning your journeys thanks to its map, where you can find bikes and stations in real time. The app makes it easy to hire a bike with a swipe of a finger, using its QR code, which you simply scan at one of the 49 smart stations.

For an even better user experience, create a personal profile and save your preferences. This will make hiring easier, with passes per day, per year, or for a single journey.

We do feel it’s a shame that these apps aren’t integrated. In some cases, you will need to create an account and provide your bank details.