











Make the most of the renovated Larvotto beach, now open to the public, with this brand new service.

Throughout summer, the Prince’s Government and Monaco Bus Company have teamed up to help you get around the Principality. Completely free and 100% electric, this shuttle travels between the Portier and Monte-Carlo Bay roundabouts.

All week long, the shuttle will leave every 15 minutes between 10am and 7pm.

Park your car and take the bus!

Designed to facilitate access to the beach, this 22 seater minibus is part of the Principality’s brand new park and ride service. Simply leave your car in one of these three carparks (Portier, Grimaldi Forum or Testimonio) and hop on the bus straight to the beach.

If you feel a bit lost with all these changes, there is no need to worry! To help you out with this new service, there are plenty of signs in each of the car parks, as well as at each of the bus stops, so you can easily find your way.

For more information visit the Monaco Bus Company website.

Monaco Bus Company