Principality’s rail service to improve?

Discussions took place between the Prince’s Government and representatives of the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur Region last week concerning the service to Monaco’s railway station.

On Thursday, April 25, the Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, accompanied by Céline Caron-Dagioni, Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, and Pierre-André Chiappori, Minister of Finance and the Economy, welcomed Jean-Pierre Serrus, Vice-President of the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur Region (PACA) in charge of transport and sustainable mobility, as well as Laurent Benvenuti, Transport and Infrastructure Advisor to the Region’s President.

The purpose of the meeting was to review the investments by both parties in the service to Monaco Monte-Carlo railway station. Both parties agree they wish to improve the service as much as possible, while optimising investments.

One of the first solutions would be to lease carriages and buy new ones for the trains that run within the Principality. Several thousand cross-border workers and visitors come to Monaco every day, requiring more capacity on the trains.

As a result of the discussions, this solution is expected to be put in place from May and more meetings like this will need to take place regularly in the coming months.