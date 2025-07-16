Monaco Pride 2025: 200 participants celebrate LGBTQIA+ community

The fourth edition of Monaco Pride drew a diverse audience to Marius Monaco on Thursday evening, testifying to growing support for LGBTI+ rights in the Principality.

With music by Fat Cat Hackett, Monaco Pride brought together leading figures from the government, banking and voluntary sectors for its fourth edition on Thursday 10 July. In front of a full house, co-founders Lorenzo Turco, Hervé Aeschbach and Annette Anderson took the floor to thank those who had come to support the LGBTQIA+ community. They were joined by Gaelle Migani from Barclays Private Bank Monaco, a partner since the first event, and Anaïs Berutti from the MonArcEnCiel association, which recently celebrated its first year of operation.

Annette Anderson, co-founder of Monaco Pride, addressing participants at the event © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

Demanding recognition

“In the European Rainbow Map ranking, Monaco is 43rd out of the 49 countries that are assessed in terms of rights granted to the LGBTQIA+ community,” noted Annette Anderson by way of an introduction, encouraging the invaluable supporters get involved to change the situation in the Principality.

“We love this country and we hope that things will change,” says Hervé Aeschbach optimistically. The former director of Fight Aids Monaco drew attention to “the non-recognition of homosexual marriages contracted abroad,” a failing that “deprives many couples of fundamental social benefits: family allowances, inheritance rights and adoption possibilities.”

“It’s time to have a real conversation,” declared Anaïs Berutti, stressing the need to obtain concrete answers from the authorities. The MonArcEnCiel non-profit is stepping up its efforts to recruit new members in order to expand its activities.

Barclays Private Bank Monaco’s commitment over the past four editions also attests to changing attitudes in the business sector. The bank symbolically lit up its building on Avenida de la Costa in rainbow colours, demonstrating its support for diversity and inclusion.