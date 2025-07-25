Monaco steps up anti-smoking campaign with “No Butts” scheme

The Principality is stepping up its efforts against pollution from cigarette butts with a new awareness campaign and further restrictions in public spaces.

Marjorie Crovetto, Deputy Mayor in charge of the environment and sustainable development, officially launched the “Zéro Mégot” (“No Butts”) campaign on 18 July in collaboration with the Tourism and Conventions Department (DTC). It is the 15th anniversary of the initiative, with a visual specially designed by the artist Mr One Teas.

Portable ashtrays are now available at several strategic points in the Principality: Monaco Town Hall, all municipal venues that are open to the public, the reception desk at all DTC venues and the SMEG/SMA shop at 11 rue Guillaume Apollinaire. Ten MégotBox points were also installed for the duration of the summer village.

The “Monaco Zéro Mégot” scheme, was launched last week by in cooperation with the Direction du Tourisme et des Congrès (DTC) © Mairie de Monaco

Extra bans in public spaces

These new facilities reinforce the bill passed on 15 May 2025 by the National Council to enhance protection from passive smoking. Smoking is now banned in places identified as presenting a “particular risk of exposure”.

The new restrictions apply to a number of areas: indoor and covered areas for public or professional use, establishments frequented by minors, public transport and children’s play areas. Coastal beaches and public swimming pools and private pools for professional use are also covered by the regulations.

Monegasque beaches under surveillance

Smoking is prohibited on the following beaches until 30 September 2025 inclusive: Larvotto, Pêcheurs, Solarium and the Méridien Beach Plaza hotel. This ban is also an environmental initiative, as cigarette butts are a major source of sea pollution.

Designated smoking facilities, rooms or areas will be possible, subject to prior authorisation from the State and compliance with regulations. The presence of minors will, of course, be prohibited there. An exception remains for eating and bar areas in private concessions.