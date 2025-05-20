Puffs, minors, public spaces: Monaco cracks down on smoking

On Thursday 15 May, Monaco’s National Council voted unanimously in favour of the Prince’s Government’s new anti-smoking reform.

The aim of the bill is to bring the legislative framework in line with new usage trends and to step up prevention, particularly among young people. The result of detailed consideration, the reform updates existing public health measures at a time when tobacco products are diversifying. It takes into account the health, social and environmental issues to do with their use, and introduces new, stricter rules.

Several concrete measures

The main lines of the reform include :

A total ban on “puffs,” disposable electronic cigarettes whose popularity among teenagers is of serious concern. The authorities point out their toxicity, their appeal to minors and their environmental impact.

The minimum age for buying tobacco is now 18, compared with 16 previously, to better protect minors.

New sites have been added to the list of smoke-free areas, with a clear commitment to reducing exposure to passive smoking.

Electronic nicotine delivery devices are subject to stricter regulation, to take into account the market’s rapid growth.

The Minister for Health and Social Affairs, Christophe Robino, stressed that the reform was in line with the public health policy pursued by the Principality. It reflects a joint ambition on the part of Monaco’s institutions in terms of prevention and protection of the population.

