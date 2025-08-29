“AS Monaco is in my heart”: Sandra Petit, General Secretary of the Monaco Supporters’ Club

Sandra Petit, in the centre of the photo, presents the trophies awarded by the Supporters' Club to Maghnes Akliouche and Mika Biereth © AS Monaco

Monaco Tribune hears from loyal ASM fans in our series “J’ai l’AS Monaco dans le cœur” (“AS Monaco is in my heart”). We spoke to Sandra Petit, General Secretary of the Monaco Supporters’ Club (CSM).

The daughter of Jean Petit – an ASM legend who helped the team win two French league titles (1977-1978; 1981-1982) and a French Cup (1979-1980) – Sandra Petit is now working to “pass on all the love ” her father had for the club.

Is it safe to say that your father played a major role in inspiring your love for AS Monaco?

Yes, it’s a family affair. You could say I had no choice (laughs). My father never changed clubs, he only ever had one in his life and in his heart: AS Monaco. My two brothers and I spent our whole lives immersed there, following in our father’s footsteps. We fell in love with the team he played for and today we’re carrying on the legacy he left us […] I grew up in Monaco, I’ve built my life here, and I can’t see myself going anywhere else.

What is your first memory of AS Monaco?

When I was a child, we used to go and see my father play at the old Stade Louis-II, where there was an intimate atmosphere. In those days, training took place on the pitch in Èze. He used to take us up in the car and we would go off to play on our own as the players trained nearby. Those vivid memories have stayed with me.

Sandra Petit and her father, Jean Petit © Sandra Petit

You are the General Secretary of the Monaco Supporters’ Club. What does the role involve?

We’re all volunteers at the CSM, and there are no salaried employees. Personally, I have many responsibilities. I’m in charge of memberships, mail and admin work for the branches. We have 18 official branches around the world, including one in New York and one about to be set up in Rome. I also deal with e-mails, home ticketing, and work with the club’s supporter liaison officer (SLO) to organise trips and away matches. Last year we issued 1632 memberships, which is a lot of work.

What inspired you to get involved?

Initially, Emmanuel Brusa, a friend and member of the Supporters’ Club, asked if I’d be interested in joining the committee to handle the secretarial duties. I spoke to Mr Norbert Siri about it, and since then I’ve caught the bug and stayed put.



More broadly, what is the CSM’s mission today and its role with regard to fans and the club?

To make life easier for fans, so that they can be sure of getting an away ticket, for example. We know that there are stadiums like Lens, Paris, Marseille and Nice, where the stands quickly sell out. Whatever happens, card-carrying fans will get seats as they have access to a pre-sale. The goal is to act as a link between them and AS Monaco. If all 1,632 registered fans e-mail the club, it becomes complicated.

© Club des Supporters de Monaco

What is your fondest memory as an ASM fan? And your most memorable trip?

It’s not easy to choose – there are so many (laughs). Last year, we had a great season, finishing second and also playing in the Champions League. Even though we sometimes think we could have achieved more and come up against some challenging moments, we also get to experience so many amazing things. I’d probably pick our last French championship title (in 2016-2017). We had a wonderful team and it was a great moment of celebration.



The trips that stand out the most for me are the ones closest to us in Nice and Marseille. There’s always a lot on the line, because we absolutely have to win, and those moments are quite extraordinary and packed with adrenaline. More recently, I’d say Bologna and Milan (editor’s note: during the 2024-2025 Champions League campaign). Milan was incredible, and the stadium (editor’s note: the Giuseppe Meazza) is a must-see. Four buses filled with CSM members departed from Monaco.



There’s also the year of the Dortmund trip. It’s not a very happy memory (editor’s note: on April 11, 2017, an attack targeted the Borussia Dortmund players’ bus. A policeman and a BVB player were injured, and the match was postponed until the following day.) It was tough and strange emotionally. Some wanted to stay, others preferred to leave. I’d never experienced anything like it.





Who is your favourite player of all time? Why?

I have a lot of favourite players in the older generation because I have a special relationship with them. I’ll say my dad, of course. Jean-Luc Ettori, Alfred Vitalis, Delio Onnis. These men left an impression on me because I grew up around them and feel a bit like their daughter. Lately, I’ve been getting to know Paul Pogba. I was a bit nervous at first, but he seems like a really nice guy.



From left to right: Delio Onnis, Alfred Vitalis and Jean Petit © Sandra Petit

Regardless of his history, I really liked Wissam Ben Yedder. He still holds an important place in my heart, and has always been very respectful and friendly to the Supporters’ Club and to me.



And in the current squad, which player stands out?

Our captain, Denis Zakaria. We really pushed hard with our statement because we didn’t want him to leave. He’s a good player who does a lot of good for the team in the locker room. He really belongs with us and we’re very happy to have him.



Whom among the summer recruits are you most excited about?

I’d probably pick out Paul Pogba again, for his experience and for who he is. But Eric Dier, Ansu Fati and Lucas Hradecky also deserve to be mentioned. We are very happy with these new arrivals, and we will see what happens in the last days of August.

What are your hopes for this season? What goals do you expect the club to achieve?

A championship podium, there’s no reason why we can’t. And the French Cup too, why not? It’s been a long time and it would feel good. As for the Champions League, it’s always tough, but the goal is to go as far as possible. Beyond what the team already achieved last year (Editor’s note: ASM was eliminated in the round of 16 by Benfica Lisbon).

What is your ultimate dream as an ASM supporter?

Why not win the Champions League! I’m a very optimistic person who has faith in a lot of things (laughs).





Football has changed a lot in recent years: how do you see the role of supporters in today’s game?

It’s complicated. Even if you hope to have some impact, it’s difficult when money plays a role and we shouldn’t kid ourselves either. I think we’re mostly here to help the players perform at their best. You have to encourage them, go and support them, sing, really be behind them. This is more our role, in my opinion. Players come and go, so do owners. But the supporters are always there.



The CSM is a link between the club and its fans: what are the major challenges today to maintain and develop this passion in the Principality and beyond?

In Monaco, we are lucky. The club takes good care of its supporters, they are very attentive to our requests and involve us a lot. We have regular meetings to discuss any changes — such as in the season ticket campaign or construction work, for example.

The CSM has several branches throughout France and the world, including the Allobroges section © Club des Supporters de Monaco

The club attracts an international audience, but it also maintains a strong local identity: how do you balance these two aspects?

We have a lot of people who become a member and buy season tickets, because it’s important to them. We have what we call local branch matches. These are generally the ones that take place outside Monaco, but we also offer events for people who live here. All supporters matter, whether they are here or far away. We can meet the locals more easily, but to the committee, everyone is important.





If you had to describe AS Monaco in three words, which would you choose?

I would say capable, attentive and efficient.

What would you like to pass on to the younger generations of AS Monaco supporters?

We are lucky to have grandparents and parents among our members. Even with the business side of football, the supporter community still feels very much like a family. I see it up close: when people collect their membership cards, they say to me “My granddaughter was just born! or “My grandson was just born!“, so they take out membership for them too and gradually start bringing them to games. The first purchase is usually a little football shirt, a plate or a small football. I really don’t have to worry about passing anything on to new generations. Our fans’ children become immersed in the club; they love the Red and White and the football team.