AstroValberg astronomy festival back from 22 to 24 August

The Alpes-Maritimes Département is organising the 6th edition of the AstroValberg Departmental Festival from Friday 22 to Sunday 24 August 2025 © OTValberg

After a resounding success last year, the AstroValberg festival is back for its 6th edition. Free of charge, its packed and varied programme will give astronomy enthusiasts the chance to rediscover the wonders of the sky, and allow novices to learn the basics of astronomy.

Valberg isn’t just a ski resort. This summer, the village will become a paradise for stargazers. Three days in which to look up and discover the universe. The altitude and lack of light pollution make Valberg an exceptional observation spot. The region was even awarded the “International Dark Sky Reserve” label in 2019. The festival is celebrating its worldwide recognition this year.

© OTValberg

Meet Olivier Las Vergnas

The sixth edition has a prestigious ambassador in Olivier Las Vergnas. The French astronomer will be giving a talk entitled “ Terre plate et super Lune: débusquez les infox” (flat earth and super moon, debunking the fake news). He’ll help us figure out what is true and false. “This year, AstroValberg is fortune to have French astronomer and academic Olivier Las Vergnas as its ambassador. Over the three days, people of all ages will be able to learn more about protecting the environment and the starry sky. Respect for our beautiful natural environment, from the depths of the oceans to the vastness of space, in line with the GREEN Deal policy of the Alpes-Maritimes département!” says Charles Ange Ginésy, President of the Alpes-Maritime Departmental Council.

© OTValberg

The programme

Astro Village: creative workshops (Agence élexir d’Amour, Le labo des étoiles, MHD Production, Mimo Brico, Environnement et découvertes), activities, games, stands, etc

Exhibitions on astronomy and the environment

(French language) conferences: “From earths in the sky to habitable planets”, “The Milky Way, from ancient myths to the Gaia mission”, “The mysteries of black holes”, “Lions and dragons in the sky” and “Flat Earth and super Moon: debunking fake news”, by Olivier Las Vergnas, Festival Ambassador

Planetarium sessions

Relaxing outdoor activities , including yoga, reflexology and meditation

A concert of traditional music, from Paris to the Balkans, by Michel Lethiec and Sabine Giordano (to mark the centenary of the death of the astronomer Camille Flammarion)

Exploring the solar system with virtual reality

An introduction to photographing starry landscapes with a camera or smartphone

Themed walks by night

Readings under the night sky

Observing the sky and stars through a telescope

© OTValberg

There’s something for everyone. The more adventurous can take part in the themed night-time walks. Contemplative types may prefer the telescope observation sessions. Photographers can try their hand at shooting starry landscapes. This year, the event pays tribute to astronomer Camille Flammarion. The lectures cover a wide range of subjects: “The mysteries of black holes”, “The Milky Way, from ancient myths to the Gaia mission”, “From earths in the sky to habitable planets”… New technologies are also making an appearance, with a virtual reality exploration of the solar system.

Science and well-being

There is a mix of styles at AstroValberg. Yoga under the stars, outdoor meditation, reflexology… The festival offers a zen approach to astronomy. The Mercantour Park is organising special outings on nocturnal biodiversity. The aim is to raise awareness about light pollution, which disrupts wildlife.

Astronomy clubs, the Observatoire de la Côte d’Azur, the Planétarium Valéri in Nice and the Société Astronomique de Cannes will be on hand in the Village.

© OTValberg

Practical info: