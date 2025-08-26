Princess of Monaco Cup returns in September for 4th edition

The Princess of Monaco Cup is back for a fourth edition of the charity tournament, with eighteen teams competing at the Monte-Carlo Golf Club.

Following its success in 2019, 2021 and 2023, the Princess of Monaco Cup is returning for another edition in aid of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation. On 15 and 16 September, the exclusive event will be back on the greens of the Monte-Carlo Golf Club under the patronage of Monaco Asset Management, the event’s main partner.

A tried and tested concept

The competition has followed an original format since it first began six years ago. Eighteen teams of four players, including a celebrity, compete according to ‘Scramble’ rules. The fun concept means teams can play from the location of the best ball hit by one of their members, which keeps things lively and friendly!

In 2019, the inaugural edition raised over 330,000 euros, funding the renovation of the pool facilities at La Turbie and a five-year education project in Ghana.

Place du Casino, an exclusive green

A spectacular finale was added to the event in 2021: the emblematic 19th hole on Place du Casino. This technical performance in front of one of the Principality’s most famous monuments provides participants with a unique experience, combining sporting skill and a stunning setting.

Prince Albert II at the 2023 edition © Manuel Vitali / Communication department



