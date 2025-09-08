Lunch in Monaco: our selection of the best lunchtime deals

Eating out at lunchtime can be affordable in Monaco © Marius Monaco

Some of the Principality’s top restaurants offer quick, tasty and inexpensive lunch menus. Good news for the local clientele!

Maya Bay

Maya Bay’s business lunches are making a big return this season! Nestled at the foot of the Rocabella, the restaurant offers two attractive options: €29 and €35, perfect for a business lunch or a gourmet break.

The €29 menu includes a starter, main course, dessert, a glass of water and coffee, while the €35 option adds a glass of wine.

From the kitchen, Thai and Japanese chefs invite diners to taste a refined menu involving a real culinary journey.

Le Caffè Milano

Caffè Milano offers a business lunch including a main course, glass of wine and coffee, in its chic and relaxed atmosphere, Prices vary between 22 and 26 euros depending on your choice: pasta, fish or meat.

However if you want a starter, it will cost at least €22 extra.

The Caffè Milano à la carte menu includes a wide range of dishes from 20 to 40 euros. The cuisine is inspired by the Principality’s Mediterranean flavours.

Lobby Lounge Restaurant & Bar – Fairmont Monte Carlo

Located at the famous Fairmont Hotel, the Lobby Lounge offers French ‘bistronomy’ with gourmet and copious classics. The Lunch Menu at 39 euros will certainly be a treat for your taste buds.

With the day’s special, a drink and a gourmet coffee, lunch here allows you to enjoy the experience of a luxury establishment at a reasonable price.

Le Quai des Artistes

On Port Hercule, the Quai des Artistes provides a taste of the great Parisian brasseries from the Belle Époque, both in your plate and in the setting.

The ‘menu du jour’, served at lunchtime Monday through Friday (except public holiday), are a tasty deal at €32, including a starter, a main course from the weekly list (changes for each day of the week) or a dish of the day and a little cheese selection or a dessert. A great choice if you’re after a simple but refined lunch break.

This attracts “a local clientele who come to eat quickly and at a reasonable price” according to Alfredo, a waiter at the Quai des Artistes. “It’s our core business, it keeps the restaurant going,” he adds.

Marius

Provence comes to the Principality. The two-starred chef Sébastien Sanjou serves a tasty, copious and affordable cuisine, showcasing exceptional local produce that is prepared with simplicity and authenticity.

Head to Port Hercule to check out Marius’ lunch menu, which changes every week in tune with the seasons. Two options are available, one at €29 and the other at €37, depending on the dishes you choose.

Sébastien Sanjou says, “Marius is essentially an ode to the Mediterranean Sea and its Provençal tradition.” ‘La Provence’ is celebrated throughout the year at Marius: ‘purple artichokes à la Barigoule, squid stew, local crayfish, Piedmont beef fillet with sun-dried tomato sauce and basil-glazed lemon’.

Mada One

Mada One has an innovative concept: ‘snackonomy’. It’s chic and varied!

The gourmet and refined cuisine suits those who want to eat ‘on the go’. The menu was designed by Marcel Ravin, for a tasty lunch inspired by Martinique.

You can enjoy a ‘Mad’Day’ platter from 26 euros to take away or eat in, including the dish of the day plus a starter or dessert. For heartier appetites, the starter + the day’s special + dessert version is priced at 32 euros. Water is included.

La Salière

Fontvieille port’s La Salière serves traditional Italian cuisine. It is the perfect spot to enjoy a pleasant meal in a lively and joyful setting.

The business lunch menu promises an affordable and delicious meal. Pasta, risotto, pizza, fish, meat… La Salière focuses on the tried and tested. You can choose from three different menus at 23, 25 and 27 euros, including coffee and a glass of house wine.

Le Beefbar

The Beefbar provides a luxurious setting overlooking Fontvieille port, and a veritable taste experience for its meat-loving customers.

For lunch, the Beefbar serves a quinoa superbowl with fresh produce accompanied by a poultry supreme or grilled salmon for 28 euros. Alternatively, you can opt for the tagliata formula for 29 euros: starter or gazpacho of the day, then a tagliata with fresh fries. Both formulas include a glass of wine.

“The concept is always the same for each menu, but the starter and the dish of the day vary at the Beefbar depending on what’s in season” explains Riccardo Giraudi, director of the Monaco Restaurant Group, which includes the Beefbar. “This allows us to attract a local clientele, workers who want to have a quick sit-down restaurant lunch, at an affordable average price,” he adds.

Da Valentino

Located on Avenue Princesse Grâce, a stone’s throw from Larvotto bach, Da Valentino takes you on a culinary journey through Italy. Each dish showcases the finest raw ingredients, prepared with care and passion.

If you’d like a taste of Italy, the restaurant has two set menus. One has a starter, main, dessert, water and coffee for 29 euros. Add a glass of wine for €35 euros in total. For starters, as an antipasti, would you rather have veal fillet or minestrone Genoa-style? Then, for the main dish, the restaurant serves meat, fish or pasta of the day.

What better way to round off your meal than with a glass of white Italian wine? Red and rosé are also available if you prefer.

La Note Bleue

Take a break between business meetings, and enjoy lunch at the water’s age. On Larvotto beach, La Note Bleue welcomes you with a musical and friendly atmosphere.

A tasting menu is available, with a choice of 4 different dishes: a starter, two main courses and a dessert, including a drink. The price is 25 euros.

Chef Laurent Paya, who has been at the helm of the restaurant since 2002, invites you to discover a cuisine with Mediterranean accents, complemented by influences from all over the world.