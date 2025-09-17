Cannes Yachting Festival 2025 boasts record-breaking 56,000 visitors and 147 world premieres

The 48th edition of Europe’s largest in-water boat show was a historic success, after which Sylvie Ernoult gives the helm over to Constance Brément.

The Cannes Yachting Festival 2025 confirmed its position as one of Europe’s leading yachting events, as impressive statistics show. From 9 to 14 September, the Bay of Cannes event welcomed 56,000 visitors, showcasing 711 boats (+1.5% on 2024) and 677 exhibitors (+5.8%). With 147 world premieres (+22.5%), this year’s edition proved that the international nautical industry has the wind in its sails.

Innovation front and centre

The ‘Route de l’Innovation’, launched in 2024, showcased 42 projects selected from 120 applications, an indication of the industry’s ecological transformation. The 2025 winners include SEA.AI’s Watchkeeper for improving the navigation experience and MODX Catamarans’ Modx 70 for sustainable technologies. The Jury’s Special Prize was awarded to Benetti Yachts’ B.Yond 37M.

A smooth transition

This year’s edition saw the end of an era, with the departure of Sylvie Ernoult, the show’s long-standing director. “The 2025 edition will have been one of the most ambitious and successful,” she said, visibly moved. Constance Brément, appointed deputy director, will officially take over after this edition. With a wealth of experience in the yachting and luxury sectors, her ambition is to “continue to provide exhibitors and visitors with an innovative and memorable experience.”

Mediterranean reach

The improved split between the Old Port and Port Canto, served by optimised maritime shuttles, provided a smoother visitor experience. The Power Boat Marina, inaugurated in 2024, saw significant growth, with 180 boats on display over almost 3,000 m².

The date is already set for 2026, with the promise of new innovations in this Mediterranean temple of luxury yachting.