In brief

Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix extended until 2035

By Monaco Tribune
Published on 5 September 2025
1 minute read
Virage Formule 1 Fairmont Monaco
The bend is the slowest on the Formula 1 calendar © ACM
By Monaco Tribune
- 5 September 2025
1 minute read

Today, the Principality reinforced its status as a jewel in the Formula 1 calendar as a new contract was signed in Monza.

The future of the legendary Monaco Grand Prix has just been secured for the next decade. On the sidelines of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, Stefano Domenicali and Michel Boeri officially confirmed the extension of the partnership between Formula 1 and the Principality. The initial agreement, which was set to run until 2031, will now be extended by four seasons.

The news marks a decisive step for the Monegasque race, which will soon celebrate its centenary. Since its maiden event in 1929, the Monaco Grand Prix has built its reputation on a demanding 3.337-kilometer street circuit, where the sport’s greatest champions have raced for victory.

A tradition rooted in excellence

Prince Albert II welcomed the renewal, highlighting Monaco’s deep attachment to the F1 sporting tradition. For the president of the Automobile Club de Monaco, Michel Boeri, the extension reflects mutual trust and a shared commitment to preserving Monaco’s special place in world motorsport.

Speaking on behalf of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali emphasised the iconic nature of the race, “loved by drivers and fans” thanks to the unique atmosphere in the Principality.

Looking ahead to 2026

The 2026 edition, already scheduled for 4-7 June, will kick off the European season of the championship. Ticket sales are expected to go live on 22 September, giving fans the chance to secure seats for this incredible spectacle in motorsport.