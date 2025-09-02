Government modernises car registration and phases-out physical sticker

The Prince’s Government is launching a major reform of its vehicle registration system that will change motorists’ habits.

The new schedule has already come into effect with significant changes for all vehicle owners – gone are the constraints of the old system. The sticker campaign began on 1 September and will run until 31 December, simultaneously removing any late penalties. The new synchronisation with the calendar year offers four full months for vehicle owners to bring their registration up to date. The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Office is banking on digital technology and strongly encourages online payment via the gouv.mc portal or the MonGuichet area. The initiative is part of the administrative modernisation programme being pursued by the Prince’s Government.

Physical sticker on verge of extinction

The first visible sign of change is that this year, the year of issue disappears from the sticker and the sticker affixed to registration certificates. The development heralds a bigger transformation. Eventually, the physical sticker will be completely eliminated. The details of the new system have yet to be defined, but the aim is clear: to simplify procedures and adapt to current digital usage.





The Principality’s 6,000 electric vehicles will keep their free sticker, maintaining the incentive for the energy transition. A total of 53,000 Monegasque vehicles are affected by this gradual reform.