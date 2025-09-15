Monaco launches “HEMERA A”: new housing opportunity for Monegasque citizens

From 15 September, Monegasque citizens can apply for state-owned apartments through a modernised digital platform, marking a new era in housing allocation in Monaco.

The Housing Directorate is revolutionising access to public housing by introducing a fully digital application process. The initiative forms part of the Principality’s strategy to modernise public services, offering residents an intuitive interface via MonGuichet.mc.

Personalised support for all

Mindful that the digital divide must not become an obstacle, the Prince’s Government is rolling out a multi-channel support system. Citizens less familiar with online tools can receive tailored assistance at 5, Promenade Honoré II – entrance B, or seek the expertise of digital advisors at the Jardins d’Apolline.

The Secretariat of the Housing Directorate is available to offer guidance and can be reached on 98.98.80.08 or 98.98.40.80.

A strict deadline

Applications will close at 5 pm on Friday 10 October 2025. This deadline, strictly enforced under the ministerial order, allows for no exceptions: incomplete or late applications will not be processed and postal submissions will not be accepted.