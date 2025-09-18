Robert Redford: Prince Albert II Foundation pays tribute to an ardent defender of the oceans

Prince Albert II presenting an honorary award to Robert Redford in 2019 at the 3rd Monte-Carlo Gala for ocean protection © Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

The American cinema legend, who died on Tuesday aged 89, had ties with the Principality through his environmental work.

Robert Redford passed away on Tuesday 16 September 2025, leaving an artistic legacy as well as an environmental one, which Monaco is particularly aware of. The American actor and director had a special relationship with Prince Albert II dating back several years, as both men shared the same passion for protecting the planet.

Their bond was on public display in 2018 at the 3rd Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean, organised by the Prince Albert II foundation. The Prince presented the Foundation’s Special Prize to Robert Redford on that occasion, in recognition of his environmental leadership. The award placed the actor on an equal footing with other committed figures from the film industry such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom.

Art and advocacy

Redford’s involvement with Monaco did not end there. In 2021, he took part in the Foundation’s 15th anniversary celebrations, which featured an exclusive showing of “The Way of the Rain – Hope for Earth,” a work by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars Redford. The performance illustrated the power of art to serve environmental causes.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

A lasting legacy

“The Prince’s tireless leadership in the fight to preserve and protect our ocean is an example we should all follow,” said the actor during his visit to the Principality in 2019. These words resonate today as a testament to the shared commitment of two individuals – he and Prince Albert II – who have used their notoriety to defend the environment.

Robert Redford leaves a lasting legacy of environmental action that will continue to inspire our collective efforts



In a statement, the Prince Albert II Foundation paid tribute to the memory of a man “whose lifelong commitment to protecting the planet has inspired generations,” adding that “Robert Redford leaves behind a lasting legacy of environmental action that will continue to inspire our collective efforts.”