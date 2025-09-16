Sir Stelios funds innovative connected apartment simulator at CHPG

From left to right: Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges, Director of the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, Caroline Rougaignon-Vernin, Chair of the CHPG Board of Directors, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, Founder and President of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation and generous donor, Christophe Robino, Government Counsellor – Minister of Health and Social Affairs, Dr Sandrine Louchart de la Chapelle, Head of the Geriatrics Department, Dr Alain Alvado, Head of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation © CHPG

The Monaco resident, philanthropist and entrepreneur continues his long-standing support for the Princess Grace Hospital with a €150,000 donation to revolutionise the care of patients struggling with loss of independence.

Innovation serving independence

On 15 September 2025, the Princess Grace Hospital Centre inaugurated a connected apartment simulator within the Geriatrics Department, made possible thanks to a generous €150,000 donation from the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation. The pioneering installation recreates a modular and technologically advanced home environment, enabling the assessment of patients’ functional abilities and teaching them adapted movements to prevent risks at home.

Comprising two rooms reproducing essential living spaces — a bedroom, kitchen and bathroom — the facility adapts to individual needs through motorised furniture and equipment specially designed for motor and sensory disorders. The sophisticated application of technology not only makes it possible to analyse realistic usage scenarios, but also to adjust layouts to ensure comfort and safety for patients maintaining their independence at home.

© Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

A revolutionised care pathway

Dr Sandrine Louchart de La Chapelle, Head of the Geriatrics Department, and Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges, Director of the CHPG, guided Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou through an immersive demonstration of the innovative space, in the presence of Christophe Robino, Monaco’s Minister of Health and Social Affairs. Caroline Rougaignon-Vernin, Chair of the CHPG Board of Directors, highlighted the perfect alignment of this project with the 2025–2030 establishment plan, which places the improvement of patient experience at the centre of hospital priorities.

The simulator is a valuable therapeutic and educational tool, integrated into care pathways in rehabilitation, re-education and therapeutic education. It allows for in-depth functional assessments and the proposal of personalised strategies for adaptation and layout, optimising home care under the best possible conditions. The space will also serve as a training platform for healthcare professionals, nursing and care assistant students, as well as family caregivers.

A lasting philanthropic commitment

Sir Stelios’ investment in the connected apartment simulator is part of a remarkable history of generosity towards the CHPG. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation expressed its gratitude to healthcare professionals by distributing 2,000 €50 vouchers to the lowest-paid staff in 2020, a gesture which was repeated at the end of 2021 with a further 2,000 €25 vouchers.

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou and Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges © Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou is a loyal supporter of the CHPG © Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

Beyond its kind gestures to staff, the foundation has funded cutting-edge medical equipment: a cycloplegic agent in ophthalmology for glaucoma treatment, an ultrasound scanner with elastography for the diagnosis of liver diseases, HIFU procedures for targeted treatment of prostate cancer, robotic urological surgery, customised orthopaedic prostheses and the CARTO 3 system optimising arrhythmia treatments. The contributions have directly benefited hundreds of Monegasque patients, consolidating the CHPG’s position as a regional centre of medical excellence.

