Four of influencer GMK’s vehicles on display at Prince’s Car Collection

GMK displays his four vehicles, newly arrived at the Prince of Monaco’s Car Collection © Communication Department / Michael Alesi

The Car Collection of HSH Prince Rainier III is temporarily hosting high-performance automobiles belonging to Georges Maroun Kikano, a Monegasque social media figure followed by millions.

Since Thursday 23 October, the museum has exhibited four vehicles on loan from GMK. Georges Maroun Kikano, his real name, is a Monegasque car influencer with 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube and several million followers on Instagram. Specialising in luxury car content, he owns a personal collection of around twenty high-end models.

The four vehicles on public display join nearly one hundred other cars in the museum. The Prince’s collection spans historical models from the 1903 De Dion Bouton to Formula 1 cars that raced in the Monaco Grand Prix, as well as Hispano Suiza, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and Lamborghini models.

The automotive museum moved in July 2022 to a modern 3,500 m² space on Route de la Piscine, next to the Rainier III Nautical Stadium. The collection was started by Prince Rainier III in the late 1950s. A car enthusiast, the Sovereign initially stored his acquisitions in the Palace garage before opening the collection to the public in 1993.

The loan of GMK’s cars reflects the museum’s dynamic approach in regularly refreshing its displays. The museum is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm, with last entry at 5 pm. Entry fees are €10 for adults and €5 for children and students.