Louis-II stadium seats soon to wear AS Monaco colours

The wait is over. The yellow seats at the Fontvieille stadium will soon be replaced by more modern ones in the colours of the Monegasque club.

During the public session of the National Council on Tuesday evening, Minister of State Christophe Mirmand announced a decision that ASM fans have been waiting for: the replacement of the yellow seats at the Stade Louis-II. A mosaic configuration was chosen, by Prince Albert II. The red and white colours will be randomly distributed throughout the stands, with layering in the red seats to create a dynamic visual effect.

Des sièges rouges et blancs au Stade Louis-II



Dans le cadre de la rénovation du Stade Louis-II, dont la première phase de travaux vient de démarrer, il va être procédé au changement des sièges.



Le suspens sur la couleur des futurs sièges a été levé hier soir par le Ministre… pic.twitter.com/sZtHPzmMC2 — Gouvernement Monaco (@GvtMonaco) October 8, 2025

“Despite the investment involved and the magnificent colours, we hope to see as few as possible of them on match nights. That will be the sign of a full stadium and therefore of a successful season,” quipped the Minister of State.

The red seats are accentuated by layered effect © All rights reserved

A special new feature

The renovation also includes an important innovation. The stands that include the ‘populaire’ and ‘pesage’ sections, where many of ASM’s most ardent supporters are to be found, will feature retractable seats. This means fans will be able to stand ‘kop style’ during matches, as is the case in some European stadiums. They can also stay seated for other events, such as athletics with the famous Herculis meeting, which takes place every summer.

The changes are part of the modernisation programme for the stadium, which was inaugurated in 1985. The first phase of work began recently. The aim is to bring a new dynamic to the Principality’s iconic stadium and breathe new life into the club’s visual identity on home turf.

The final result will have to wait, however, as the new seats will be installed gradually over the different renovation phases, which are due to last until May 2027.