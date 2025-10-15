Monaco launches dual flu/Covid vaccination campaign

Autumn is upon us and the Monegasque authorities are urging vulnerable people to make sure they are protected against winter viruses.

The Department of Health and Social Affairs launched its annual vaccination campaign today, Wednesday October 15. New this year: the flu and Covid vaccines can be administered during the same visit. The two injections can be carried out provided the injection points are different. The vaccines will be available in all Monegasque pharmacies from tomorrow. Patients have two options: be vaccinated where they buy the vaccines, or buy the vaccines and consult their doctor or a nurse. For the Covid vaccine, however, nurses will require a prescription in advance.

At-risk individuals targeted

The authorities are targeting five priority categories. Firstly, the over-65s and those with a chronic illness regardless of age. Next, pregnant women and people with obesity. Finally, residents of medico-social facilities. Timing is important. Flu viruses generally arrive at the end of October. So best not hang around – your system needs a few weeks to build up its immune defences.

Good news for your wallet: Monaco’s social security system reimburses the full cost of both vaccinations. Covering the cost is designed to encourage prevention by social security beneficiaries.

The vaccines that are available this season target the viral strains that are currently doing the rounds. Adjustments have been necessary given that the pathogens are constantly evolving.