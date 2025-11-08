Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech establishes Itself as a prestigious sporting destination

Just twenty minutes from Marrakech’s vibrant medina, the five-star resort unveils a prestigious calendar with the return of the Fairmont Golf Cup and the inaugural launch of the Fairmont Tennis Cup, while welcoming Enzo Lucian as Director of Golf.

Two exceptional sporting events

Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech strengthens its reputation as an elite sporting destination by hosting two major events this winter. From December 5 to 7, 2025, the Fairmont Golf Cup makes its grand return for a new edition on the 18-hole course designed by Cabell B. Robinson, with Porsche as official partner. This exclusive doubles competition attracts celebrities, members of partner clubs, and representatives of the Royal Moroccan Golf Federation in an atmosphere combining sporting performance with refined living.

Simultaneously, the resort is launching the very first edition of the Fairmont Tennis Cup, from November 10 to December 7, 2025, in collaboration with the Royal Palm Tennis & Padel Academy by LUX Tennis. An event made all the more prestigious by the presence of two tennis legends: David Ferrer, former world No. 3, and Caroline Garcia, WTA Finals champion, who will offer private coaching sessions and a spectacular exhibition match.

© Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech © Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech

Renewed expertise in service of excellence

To support this momentum, Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech has appointed Enzo Lucian as Director of Golf. With over twelve years of international experience, this PGA France and Luxembourg certified professional has notably worked at The Oitavos Dunes in Portugal, ranked 55th in the World Top 100, as well as at Club Med Golf Academies in Spain and Portugal. A polyglot fluent in French, English, Portuguese, and Spanish, he perfectly embodies the international spirit of the resort.

Enzo Lucian, Golf Director, Royal Palm Golf Country Club © Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech

An oasis of luxury at the desert’s edge

Set in the heart of a centuries-old olive grove with the majestic Atlas Mountains as its backdrop, Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech presents itself as an ideal escape for Monaco and French Riviera residents seeking exotic experiences just hours away by flight. With its 135 rooms, suites, and villas, its 2,000 sqm swimming pool, its 3,500 sqm Fairmont Spa, its four inventive restaurants, and its state-of-the-art sports center featuring tennis and padel courts and a prestigious golf course, the resort offers a comprehensive experience where sporting excellence and luxury hospitality come together harmoniously.