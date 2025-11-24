Fast fashion in the spotlight: Europe to tax small parcels from January 2026

French MPs have voted to introduce a €2 charge on parcels worth less than €150 arriving from countries outside the EU. The measure directly targets Chinese fast fashion platforms.

On Wednesday evening, the French National Assembly adopted the introduction of a €2 tax on small parcels imported from outside the European Union. The proposal received 208 votes in favour and 87 against as part of the examination of the 2026 budget. The charge will come into force on 1 January 2026, nine months before most other European countries. In a report on the subject, TV Monaco explained that the figures justify the urgency of the measure. In 2024, 4.6 billion parcels worth less than €150 entered Europe – more than 145 per second. According to the European Commission, 91% came from China. Until now, these parcels had escaped customs duties and systematic checks. Only 0.125% of parcels were inspected last year by French customs.

€500 million to reinforce checks

Public Accounts Minister Amélie de Montchalin defended a charge intended to finance the purchase of scanners and the recruitment of customs officers. The measure is expected to generate €500 million per year. The funds will help detect dangerous or non-compliant products circulating via platforms such as Shein and Temu. The charge will be collected through the VAT system, directly paid by the platforms rather than by consumers.