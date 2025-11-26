Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
In brief

Fraud targeting parking meters: fake QR codes trap motorists in Monaco

By Estelle Imbert
Published on 26 November 2025
1 minute read
qr-code
Nineteen of Monaco’s 86 parking meters were affected © Monaco Tribune
By Estelle Imbert
- 26 November 2025
1 minute read

Scammers targeted nearly a quarter of the Principality’s parking meters by placing fake QR codes on them to divert parking payments to fraudulent sites.

On Monday, Monaco Town Council exposed a new attempt to scam users of on-street parking. Nineteen of the 86 parking meters across the territory had been fitted with fraudulent stickers imitating official payment systems. By scanning these fake QR codes, motorists were redirected to malicious platforms designed to steal their banking data.

Monaco was already hit by the scam in October 2024. Municipal services carried out a full inspection of all parking meters and removed all the stickers. The police are maintaining surveillance to prevent any further attempts.

payby

Email bombing: the new threat overwhelming Monegasque inboxes

Official parking meters do not have a QR code

The authorities emphasise a crucial point: none of Monaco’s 86 parking meters are equipped with a legitimate QR code. The only authorised means of payment remain the PayByPhone and Monapass apps, coins, bank cards and contactless payment. The Town Council encourages anyone who suspects they may have been a victim of the scam to contact the Police Department promptly. A formal complaint will be filed against the perpetrators.