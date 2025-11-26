Fraud targeting parking meters: fake QR codes trap motorists in Monaco

Scammers targeted nearly a quarter of the Principality’s parking meters by placing fake QR codes on them to divert parking payments to fraudulent sites.

On Monday, Monaco Town Council exposed a new attempt to scam users of on-street parking. Nineteen of the 86 parking meters across the territory had been fitted with fraudulent stickers imitating official payment systems. By scanning these fake QR codes, motorists were redirected to malicious platforms designed to steal their banking data.

Monaco was already hit by the scam in October 2024. Municipal services carried out a full inspection of all parking meters and removed all the stickers. The police are maintaining surveillance to prevent any further attempts.

The authorities emphasise a crucial point: none of Monaco’s 86 parking meters are equipped with a legitimate QR code. The only authorised means of payment remain the PayByPhone and Monapass apps, coins, bank cards and contactless payment. The Town Council encourages anyone who suspects they may have been a victim of the scam to contact the Police Department promptly. A formal complaint will be filed against the perpetrators.