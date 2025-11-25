Historic records set at No Finish Line in the presence of Prince Albert II

The 26th edition of the Monegasque charity race set historic records and crowned a woman for the first time in the overall standings.

Last Sunday, the 26th edition of No Finish Line came to an end in the best possible way with the presence of Prince Albert II, who completed the final lap of the course. The charity event came to a spectacular conclusion with the historic victory of Justine Houteer Magni. Taking part for the first time, the runner covered 928 kilometres, shattering the women’s record held since 2011 by Sarah Barnett (924 km). Better still, she became the first woman in 26 editions to win the overall ranking, all categories combined.

The women’s podium including the winner Justine Houteer Magni © André Faure

Objectives achieved with flying colours

Despite challenging weather conditions during the opening weekend, the 14,440 registered participants produced results comparable to the benchmark 2015 edition. The final counter showed 375,245 kilometres covered, surpassing the initial target of 325,000 kilometres as early as Saturday afternoon. The performance translates into an equivalent donation of €375,245, allocated to funding around twenty projects for sick or disadvantaged children.

In the men’s category, Andreas Michalitz won with 845 kilometres, narrowly ahead of Christian Stolowitz (843 km). The non-stop 24-hour race brought together 213 runners, who accumulated more than 17,801 kilometres. In the team relay, the Carabiniers Fight Aids Monaco dominated the overall standings with 14,189 kilometres.

The men’s podium with the winner Andreas Michalitz © André Faure

The next edition will take place from 14 to 22 November 2026, with the ever-growing ambition of breaking the new records.