Inside Body Tailor: our journey through Monaco’s most personal wellness studio

In this Carré d’Or sanctuary, the Lagree method meets haute couture treatments for a wellness experience as demanding as it is transformative.

Lagree: when intensity meets precision

When Nathan, our coach, announces the session will be medium difficulty, we have no idea what awaits us. On the Megaformer, this futuristic machine that resembles a Pilates reformer on steroids, we move through slow, controlled movements that put our muscles to the test. Sweat flows quickly, and certain positions, though brief, reveal muscles we thought we knew.

Created by Sebastien Lagree after recognising the limitations of traditional Pilates, this method takes the concept further: timed 45-minute exercises that engage muscles deeply while protecting joints. We recognise several poses from yoga, but the machine’s resistance dramatically amplifies the stretch. Nathan takes time to explain how each exercise sculpts the body and which muscles are working precisely. The mirror becomes our ally for correcting posture. The result? An energised body without the brutal exhaustion of conventional workouts.

Skin diagnosis: a journey into your skin’s future

In the immaculate treatment room, cutting-edge skin analysis technology reveals what the naked eye cannot see. The device magnifies each facial zone, precisely identifying needs: in our case, hydration and sun protection — hardly surprising under the Côte d’Azur sun. But the most striking feature? The aging simulation. The screen projects what our face will become in years to come without intervention. A salutary wake-up call.

Gabriela, the founder, then recommends Omorovicza, the lesser-known Hungarian brand she’s used since adolescence. A choice that illustrates her philosophy: offering clients what she would offer herself, without compromise.

In Adèle’s expert hands

After the intensity of Lagree, massage becomes essential. In one of the two soothingly decorated treatment rooms, just steps from the bustle of the Metropol Shopping Centre, Adèle works on a state-of-the-art mechanical massage table, rare even in the most prestigious establishments. Without speaking, she listens to the body, senses tension, adjusts pressure. We emerge without a single ache, proof that this Lagree-massage combination forms a perfectly orchestrated duo.

Gabriela, architect of wellness

Our conversation with Gabriela, which extends over an hour, stands out as one of the highlights of this discovery. She guides us through every corner of the studio — from lighting fixtures to door handles, everything has been thoughtfully considered. In a Principality where space is worth its weight in gold, realising this project is quite an achievement. But even more impressive is her constant attention to client feedback. A true wellness entrepreneur who places people at the heart of every decision.

Our verdict

The Discovery Experience package offers a comprehensive overview of Body Tailor’s finest offerings. We’ll certainly return, both to continue with Lagree and to track our skin’s evolution with the recommended products. The ideal? Several sessions per week. As a gift? This journey makes an exceptional present.

