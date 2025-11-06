MonacoTech launches new call for applications for innovative startups

The Monegasque incubator is seeking early-stage projects, with applications open until 24 November on its website.

On 14 October, MonacoTech launched its latest call for projects. Cofounded in 2017 by the Prince’s Government, Monaco Telecom and Xavier Niel, the incubator targets entrepreneurs from around the world wishing to develop their companies from the Principality. Applications concern early-stage technology projects with a working prototype and initial market feedback. Commercialisation should be envisaged within 18 months.

Priority sectors include GreenTech, BioTech, MedTech, BlueTech (including smart yachting) and digital technology. Artificial intelligence applied to impact-driven projects is of particular interest. Other fields may also be considered if relevant to development from Monaco.

Selection process in three stages through to January

The process begins with an online application on www.monacotech.mc before midnight on 24 November. Shortlisted projects will take part in video interviews in December. Finalists will present their projects before a panel of experts in January 2026 during a final pitch session. Successful startups will join the programme in March 2026, benefiting from 18 months of personalised support, access to technical and financial resources, a network of experts and networking opportunities. Since its creation, MonacoTech has supported numerous innovative projects thanks to the backing of professional and institutional partners in the Principality.